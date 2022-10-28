Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Smartwings Hungary Adds Ras al Khaimah Service in NW22
Smartwings Hungary in Northern winter 2022/23 schedules new service to The United Arab Emirates, with the airline operating Budapest – Ras al Khaimah nonstop flight. From 16DEC22 to 29APR23, 737-800 aircraft will operate this scheduled charter flight on weekly basis. Following schedule is effective 14JAN23 – 25MAR23, due to operational day variations.
aeroroutes.com
Neos Adds Pakistan Scheduled Charters in NW22
Italian carrier Neos in Northern winter 2022/23 season intends to add scheduled charter service to Pakistan, including flights to Lahore and Sialkot. Both destinations will receive service every 2 weeks from late-November 2022. Milan Malpensa – Tbilisi – Lahore – Tbilisi – Rome – Milan Malpensa eff 23NOV22 737-800 operates...
aeroroutes.com
Oman Air Adds Phuket Service From Nov 2022
Oman Air from mid-November 2022 is adding new route to Thailand, as the airline schedules Muscat – Phuket nonstop flight. From 15NOV22, the airline will operate 4 weekly flights, with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. WY831 MCT0940 – 1850HKT 7M8 26. WY833 MCT2250 – 0800+1HKT 7M8 46.
aeroroutes.com
Royalair Philippines Adds Manila – Cebu Service From late-Nov 2022
Royalair Philippines in late-November 2022 schedules third domestic route, with the offering of Manila – Cebu service. From 30NOV22, the airline operates 1 daily round-trip flight with Airbus A320 aircraft. RW201 MNL1515 – 1645CEB 320 D. RW202 CEB2055 – 2225MNL 320 D. Previously reported, the airline this...
Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134
MORBI, India (AP) — Police in western India arrested nine people on Monday as they investigated the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge in one of the country’s worst accidents in years, officials said. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134. As families mourned the dead, attention turned to why the pedestrian bridge, built during British colonialism in the late 1800s and touted by the state’s tourism website as an “artistic and technological marvel,” collapsed and who might be responsible. The bridge had reopened just four days earlier. Inspector-General Ashok Yadav said police have formed a special investigative team, and that those arrested include managers of the bridge’s operator, Oreva Group, and its staff. “We won’t let the guilty get away, we won’t spare anyone,” Yadav said.
Comments / 0