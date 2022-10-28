Read full article on original website
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
Oil giant Saudi Aramco is reporting a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom's coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide
BP racks up £7bn profits; UK house prices fell after mini-budget turmoil – business live
Oil giant beats forecasts thanks to strong gas trading, and announces a new $2.5bn share buyback
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
BEIJING — (AP) — Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of virus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced Tuesday. The park closed Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Co. and the government said in...
