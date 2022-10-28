Read full article on original website
Teen seriously injured following double shooting on Acorn Street in Chesapeake
One teen was taken to the local hospital with serious injuries.
Three-year-old 'grazed' by bullet in Chesapeake, police investigate
Chesapeake Police are investigating after they said a child was grazed by a bullet Sunday afternoon.
1 person injured following auto-pedestrian crash on Waterside Dr. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 9:19 p.m. at the intersection of Waterside Drive and Atlantic Street.
Man found not guilty in fatal 2020 shooting in Newport News
A man has been found not guilty in the fatal shooting of another man in Newport news back in 2020.
Autopsy: 2-year-old found dead in motel had deadly levels of this in her body
The mother of the 2-year-old that was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Virginia Beach has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police: Man killed in Petersburg had multiple gunshot wounds
Officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue for a report of a person down after a call about shots fired in the same area, according to Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss.
Hampton man accuses Norfolk police officers of retaliation in federal lawsuit
Brandon Williams is suing multiple officers and the City of Norfolk for almost $4.6 million after he says officers falsely reported a September 2020 car accident after realizing Williams had provided evidence that another officer lied on the stand regarding a previous misdemeanor trespassing charge.
Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach
Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach. Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in …. Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach. No injuries after house fire on Meredith Way in Newport …. WAVY News 10. VB father, daughter plead guilty to charges...
Man arrested following armed robbery on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
Police investigating fatal hit and run crash in Hampton
Hampton Police investigating Thursday night fatal hit and run crash near Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Ave.
Hampton police identify man killed in hit-and-run
Someone called 911 after they found 60-year-old Bobby Sylvester Whitaker laying in the road, seriously hurt. He'd been hit by a car that fled the scene.
Man arrested after verbal argument turns into fatal shooting in Hampton
A man has been arrested after police say a verbal argument turned into a fatal shooting in Hampton over the weekend.
Sheriff's deputies in Newport News prevent distraught man from harming himself
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who may have been distraught after being sentenced on drug charges was prevented from possibly harming himself thanks to the quick action of two Newport News Sheriff's Office deputies. According to a spokesperson, this incident unfolded Friday morning on the third floor of...
Off-duty Norfolk officer retried in fatal shooting found not guilty
A jury has found a Norfolk police officer not guilty in a retrial following a fatal shooting of a Chesapeake man in 2020.
Hopewell Police looking for four suspects in connection to September shooting
The Hopewell Police Department is now looking for four suspects in connection to a shooting that occurred in September involving a juvenile victim.
Man arrested after shooting injures woman on Knotts Point Ln in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the incident came in around 3:30 a.m.The woman sustained non life-threatening injuries.
Woman dropped off at Suffolk hospital with gunshot wound
SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman was shot in front of a child in Suffolk overnight. According to the Suffolk Police Dept., a 25-year-old woman was dropped off at a Suffolk hospital with a gunshot wound just after 3:30 a.m. Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 110 block of...
One of three suspects in deadly shooting of Chesapeake delivery driver found guilty
One of the three suspects charged in a fatal 2019 shooting has been found guilty on all charges.
