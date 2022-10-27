How exactly do solar panels work with the electric grid to charge my electric car?. A: Let’s start with the basics. Most homes, as we know, are powered by the electric grid, and that electricity use is billed to us through our local utility or energy company. Solar panels, on the other hand, enable a home to use the energy the panels produce instead of having to purchase energy from the grid. Can we use energy gathered from solar panels to charge an electric vehicle (EV)? Yes. Energy gathered from solar panels can be used to charge your EV the same way it’s used to power the lights in your home. If the panels do not produce enough energy for charging an EV and the household needs combined, you can draw additional electricity from the grid.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO