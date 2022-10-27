A tiny house provides a great option for those looking to downsize, add an in-law suite, or have a home they can take anywhere. Of course, it’s also important to insure that tiny house to protect it in the event of damage and theft, as well as protect the owner in the event someone is injured in the home. This type of coverage typically is available through standard homeowners insurance; however, just as a tiny home is not a standard home, insurance for tiny homes is not the same as standard homeowners. Knowing the difference is crucial to finding the best tiny house insurance.

