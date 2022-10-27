Read full article on original website
Related
5 States Where Rent Is Still Affordable
A good man. Good help. A needle in a haystack. Rent for less than $1,000 a month. These days, they're all hard to find. Check Out: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October Food Stamps:...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties
BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
The Best Tiny House Insurance Companies of 2022
A tiny house provides a great option for those looking to downsize, add an in-law suite, or have a home they can take anywhere. Of course, it’s also important to insure that tiny house to protect it in the event of damage and theft, as well as protect the owner in the event someone is injured in the home. This type of coverage typically is available through standard homeowners insurance; however, just as a tiny home is not a standard home, insurance for tiny homes is not the same as standard homeowners. Knowing the difference is crucial to finding the best tiny house insurance.
The Best Home Warranty Companies in California of 2022
A home warranty can be a good investment for homeowners who want some financial protection in case their appliances or home systems unexpectedly break down and require an expensive repair—or even need to be replaced entirely. In the right circumstances, this type of policy can perfectly complement homeowners insurance to give policyholders broad protection against damages, breakdowns, and malfunctions.
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This
They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Georgia
Land is a valuable asset, especially for farmers. The traditional adage about land is that “they don’t make any more of it.” The world’s entire land mass comprises 36.8 billion acres of habitable land. And interestingly, most of this property is controlled by a small group of landowners. Investing in rural, undeveloped land remains a favored option among the wealthy. Acreages continue to be purchased at reliable prices by leading land owners as a “safe deposit box with a view.” Georgia is well-known for its varied terrain and old plantations. It has a varied topography that ranges from the Appalachian Mountains in the northwest to the barrier islands and beaches along its Atlantic coast.
Names To Never Give Your Kids In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
Parents in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota just got a bunch of new names to maybe NOT give to your child. And these are some good reasons to consider. I have lived in parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota all my life. And for the most part, it seems midwesterners tend to stick with pretty traditional baby names.
These 20 License Plates Are Banned in the State of South Dakota
Drive anywhere around South Dakota and you'll likely see some ridiculous personalized license plates. You can't just put anything you want on your plates though. In fact, there are some stringent guidelines in place. Don't even think about trying to put these on your personalized plates in the Mount Rushmore...
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?
Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
KTEN.com
10 Of the most expensive states to live in
You get a job offer with an incredible-sounding salary, but how far will that money go in the place you'd have to live? Before you move, whether for a job or another reason, knowing just how far your income will take you when factoring in the cost of living is helpful.
Justice: South Dakota hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a Rapid City, South Dakota hotel on Wednesday, alleging that they violated the civil rights of Native Americans by trying to ban them from the property.
Solved! What Is a Good Mortgage Rate?
Q: I’m in the process of purchasing my first home, and the entire process is overwhelming. One of my biggest stressors is finding a mortgage with a rate that will allow me to purchase my ideal home without paying more each month than I’m comfortable with. What is a good mortgage rate, and how can I find the loan that will best fit my needs and my budget?
Arkansas listed among least-safe states in America
A new study found Arkansas to be among the least-safest states in the U.S.
Does Montana Have Common-Law Marriage?
My aunt and her husband lived together in a state not named Montana for over 40 years, having never traditionally tied the knot. They both loved each other very much, and my aunt still loves my uncle even though he passed away earlier this year. They weren't able to receive each others' state benefits, or jointly file taxes, nor was my aunt able to legally care for him when he got sick since their union was never recognized by the state.
Best Places in the U.S. to Find Historic Homes for Sale
This article is part of Old House Appreciation with Bob Vila, a month-long series dedicated to showing you the best places to find historic homes, pros and cons of investing in an older house, potential repairs and precautions, and our favorite examples in a variety of house styles to keep you inspired along the way. We’ve included current market trends mixed with Bob’s tried-and-true advice, our vetted shopping guides, and the behind-the-scenes tips you need to make your old house a home.
BobVila
New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advicehttps://www.bobvila.com/
Comments / 0