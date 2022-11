PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team claimed the No. 12 position in the most recent USCHO Division I Women's Poll, as announced on Monday, Oct. 31. This past weekend, the Friars lost to No. 6 Northeastern (4-1) on Friday, Oct. 28. On Saturday, Oct. 29 the Friars traveled to Northeastern for a second game. Saturday's battle concluded in a 2-2 tie after both teams skated through overtime without scoring. Northeastern earned the extra Hockey East point for winning the shootout, 2-1. UP NEXT.

