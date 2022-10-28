Read full article on original website
gallupsun.com
Weekly Police Activity Reports
A man tried to resist arrest and headbutt an officer when he was found inside a home in which he didn’t belong. On Oct. 10, around 1:15 pm, Gallup Police Officer Julio Yazzie was dispatched to 810 S. Sixth St. when a man who was trying to do some work on a rental property noticed the front door was slightly opened. The man said the front door was kicked in, and that when he went inside the house he noticed a man, who was later identified as Elliot George, in one of the house’s rooms.
gallupsun.com
Video game violence
Man turns violent after his video game is turned off. A man named Alton John allegedly started punching another man with brass knuckles after his video game was turned off. On Oct. 8, Gallup Police Officer Aaron Marquez was dispatched to 106 Arnold Pl. around 11 pm to break up a fight. The person who called Metro Dispatch said they were in need of an ambulance.
gallupsun.com
Zuni man charged with murder in Indian Country
ALBUQUERQUE – A Zuni man was recently charged with murder in Indian County. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Wallace, an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo, allegedly killed a victim, identified as John Doe, and buried him at a residence on the Zuni Pueblo on an unknown date. The victim was an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo.
KOAT 7
Not all prison calls are listened to prior to inmates' release
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just days before a Roswell man was released from prison, he called his girlfriend, threatening her if she was with another man. Once released, authorities say, he went to her home and shot and killed her. Now, the case is at the center of debate for...
Former Lujan Grisham staffer claims he is receiving death threats
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile public relations professional who accused Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of sexual harassment when he worked for her says his life is in danger. Last night, James Hallinan called New Mexico State Police from Philadelphia to tell them he was being threatened by someone named Angel on social media. Since Hallinan no […]
Findings about fatal 'Rust' movie set shooting now with New Mexico prosecutors
SANTA FE, N.M. — A sheriff’s department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday that two binders...
New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is Monday and officials are reminding parents to be careful of edibles that look just like regular candy. The New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, says they’ve seen an increase in cannabis-related emergency calls and they fear it could get worse. “You know the two-year-old, the three-year-old those are the kids, […]
rrobserver.com
Worker charged in halfway house rapes
A former maintenance worker at a women’s halfway house is accused of raping a woman multiple times in late 2021 and early 2022 in the South Valley facility. Nathan Sena, 37, is charged with eight counts of criminal sexual penetration while in a position of authority in the repeated rape of a woman from Nov. 14, 2021 to Feb. 17, 2022.
Doña Ana County man accused of making threats against water company
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Doña Ana County man is facing federal charges for allegedly making threats against his water company. Shane Watkins, 36, of La Mesa, is accused of making two phone calls to the Lower Rio Grande Public Water Works Authority in September 2021 and June 2022 saying he would burn it down. The United […]
CNBC
Albequerque Head sentenced to 7.5 years for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
The January 6th insurrectionist who dragged D.C. police officer Michael Fanone into the middle of a mob, Albuquerque Head, was sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison today. Head traveled to the Capitol from Tennessee.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Who Impregnated Business Partner’s Teen Daughter Loses Court Appeal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cheyenne man in prison for impregnating his business partner’s teenage daughter lost a court appeal Tuesday. Daniel Ivan Villafana, 32, appealed the Wyoming Supreme Court to overturn his 10-14 year prison sentence for sexual abuse of a minor. Villafana...
Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man KRQE News 13 exposed in an investigation for fraudulently filing deeds for Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is now accused of hiring a hitman to cover up his federal crimes. Mystery, money, and sex scandals surround the sprawling Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, once owned by convicted […]
Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing tribal members
LEUPP, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah for the plan’s signing ceremony. […]
newsfromthestates.com
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
Record fish caught in New Mexico
Big fan of fishing? Check out the biggest catches in the state.
kunm.org
Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism
Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama
PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
Eminent domain could be applied for water project in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A project to improve the water supply in Gallup and the Navajo Nation has hit a big hiccup. It has to travel through private land and there’s a question of who owns it. Now, the government is going to federal court trying to apply eminent domain. It’s a few acres of land belonging […]
gallupsun.com
State awards over $194 million in rental, utility assistance to New Mexicans
SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Oct. 13 that the state has provided over $194 million in rental and utility assistance through the first round of funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, helping over 54,700 New Mexico households to avoid eviction and disconnection of utilities.
