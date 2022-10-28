Read full article on original website
gallupsun.com
Weekly Police Activity Reports
A man tried to resist arrest and headbutt an officer when he was found inside a home in which he didn’t belong. On Oct. 10, around 1:15 pm, Gallup Police Officer Julio Yazzie was dispatched to 810 S. Sixth St. when a man who was trying to do some work on a rental property noticed the front door was slightly opened. The man said the front door was kicked in, and that when he went inside the house he noticed a man, who was later identified as Elliot George, in one of the house’s rooms.
gallupsun.com
WEEKLY DWI REPORT
A call for a potential domestic disturbance led to a Red Rock man, Donald Hosteen, 35, being arrested and charged with a third DWI. The alleged victim at Sagebrush Apartments at 650 Dani Dr. called Metro Dispatch and said Hosteen, had been drinking and arguing with her, and that he “laid his hands on her” before leaving the scene in a black Mustang.
gallupsun.com
Zuni man charged with murder in Indian Country
ALBUQUERQUE – A Zuni man was recently charged with murder in Indian County. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Wallace, an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo, allegedly killed a victim, identified as John Doe, and buried him at a residence on the Zuni Pueblo on an unknown date. The victim was an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo.
gallupsun.com
Solving RMCHCS’s staffing problem
The hospital is using multiple ways to fix the issue. It is no secret that Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services has faced some staffing issues over the past couple of years. The problem became so prominent that the hospital had to close its Labor and Delivery Unit on Aug....
knau.org
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
gallupsun.com
Nez, Lizer highlight multiple issues during State of the Navajo Nation Address
WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer presented the State of the Navajo Nation Address on Oct. 17, the opening day of the 24th Navajo Nation Council’s Fall Council Session. Jonathan Nez thanked the 24th Navajo Nation Council for approving $1...
Eminent domain could be applied for water project in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A project to improve the water supply in Gallup and the Navajo Nation has hit a big hiccup. It has to travel through private land and there’s a question of who owns it. Now, the government is going to federal court trying to apply eminent domain. It’s a few acres of land belonging […]
