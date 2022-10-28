A man tried to resist arrest and headbutt an officer when he was found inside a home in which he didn’t belong. On Oct. 10, around 1:15 pm, Gallup Police Officer Julio Yazzie was dispatched to 810 S. Sixth St. when a man who was trying to do some work on a rental property noticed the front door was slightly opened. The man said the front door was kicked in, and that when he went inside the house he noticed a man, who was later identified as Elliot George, in one of the house’s rooms.

