An excerpt from A Caregiver’s Love Story. Caregiver burnout is a real and serious problem for those caregivers in for the long haul. It is a serious issue if you go to bed each night in anguish over the next day’s chores and wake up each morning with a feeling of heaviness and a reluctance to get going. Caregivers who feel nothing but dread at the next day’s chores begin to hate their daily caregiving routines, even if they still love the person for whom they’re caring. There are no longer vacations or long weekends for the caregiver to take a break and care for themselves unless some respite is added to the care plan for the care recipient.

2 DAYS AGO