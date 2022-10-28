Here's our monthly compendium of nonprofit events and activities for the month; have you submiotted yours?

OCTOBER 29

The "Monster March" and "Spooktacular" return today:

The Monster March Parade and Halloween Spooktacular return this afternoon! The Monster March, is from 3 to 4 p.m., beginning at Sellwood Middle School and ending at Sellwood Community House — which is where the "Spooktacular" happens, 4 to 7 p.m. Food, games, and lots of fun!

OCTOBER 30 "Festival of Candidates" highlights 3 Portland Baroque Orchestra" concerts: With the retirement of Monica Huggett, PBO presents three concerts in one month, each under the baton of a finalist for being the new PBO Artistic Director. The first is this afternoon at 3 p.m. in Kaul Auditorium at Reed College. This afternoon Peter Whelan from Ireland leads a concert entitled, "Dublin Virtuosi: The Backstory of the First Messiah". Tickets (for the series or just this concert) are available by phone at 503/222-6000, or online at — www.pbo.org

NOVEMBER 5

St. Agatha Annual Christmas Bazaar:

This Pre-Christmas sale will be held this year today, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tomorrow — November 6th — from 9 am to 1 p.m., at the Parish Hall of St. Agatha Catholic Church, 7959 S.E. 15th Avenue, in Sellwood. Local vendors will be there with handmade arts, crafts, baked goods, and inspiration! You can enjoy homemade food from Lisa`s Kitchen while shopping for the upcoming Holidays, or just drop by and absorb the Holiday Season.

NOVEMBER 12 "Festival of Candidates" in 3 Portland Baroque Orch. concerts: With the retirement of Monica Huggett, PBO presents three concerts in one month, each under the baton of a finalist for being the new PBO Artistic Director. The second is this afternoon at 3 p.m. in Kaul Auditorium at Reed College. This afternoon Aisslinn Nosky from Boston leads a concert entitled, "Bach: Family and Friends". Tickets are available by phone at 503/222-6000, or online at — www.pbo.org

NOVEMBER 19

Folk singer Dave Stamey in Reed concert tonight:

Tonight the nonprofit Portland Folk Music Society presents in concert Dave Stamey. The concert is at the Reedwood Friends Church, S.E. 2901 S.E. Steele, starting at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7. For tickets and information, go online — www.portlandfolkmusic.org

NOVEMBER 20

Woodstock Farmers Market "Harvest Market" today:

Midday today, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on the parking lot behind KeyBank at S.E. 46th at Woodstock Boulevard, and get stocked up for your Thanksgiving dinner at the annual Woodstock Farmers Market "Harvest Market". Be there for the last market of the season, and shop handmade arts and crafts, as well as stock up on all of your favorite things for the fall feast.

"Festival of Candidates" highlights 3 Portland Baroque Orchestra" concerts: With the retirement of Monica Huggett, PBO presents three concerts in one month, each under the baton of a finalist for being the new PBO Artistic Director. The third and last one is this afternoon at 3 p.m. in Kaul Auditorium at Reed College. This afternoon Julian Perkins leads a concert entitled, "New Horizons: Locke to Bach to Locatelli". Tickets are available by phone at 503/222-6000, or online at — www.pbo.org

NOVEMBER 29

Michael Allen Harrison Christmas Concert in Southeast:

This year's annual Christmas Concert in Southeast by Portland's own Michael Allen Harrison, featuring Julianne Johnson, takes place this evening at St. Philip Neri Church, 2408 S.E. 16th Avenue at Division Street, at 7 p.m. Phone 503/231-4955 for more information and tickets.

DECEMBER 3

"Holiday magic" at Sellwood Community House:

Today at 10 a.m. and again at noon, the "Nutcracker Tea Party" features Classical Ballet Academy dancers — as well as handmade treats, savories, and specialty teas. Then, 2 to 5 p.m. this afternoon, "Decemberville Crafternoon" gives you a chance to drop by the Community House for a fun craft activity which you can then bring home. S.E. Spokane Street at 15th Avenue.

IF YOU HAVE A NONPROFIT ACTIVITY COMING UP FOR THE PUBLIC TO ATTEND, DON'T FORGET TO TELL THE BEE's 45,000 MONTHLY READERS ABOUT IT!

{loadposition sub-article-02}