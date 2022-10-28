CLOSE TO HOME: Learning to run a different kind of race

Running the country roads helped me establish a new cadence that changed my day-in-day-out rhythm of house and work, kids and marriage, and faith

It seems like yesterday when I'd lie awake and listen to the sounds of laughter pass by my window as those nutty runners lit up the pre-dawn hours with their headlamps. Mothers mostly, fellowshipping before the children wake and dragging along the occasional husband as pack leader, trying to eavesdrop into the world of the woman. Those Chatty Cathies would tease and taunt me every morning as if knowing I wanted to join in but refusing to accept my lame excuse of "not being a runner."

Trust me, the race I ran had little to do with shoes, trails and gentle morning breezes. And a lot more to do with frenzied to-do lists and sprinting around a track of repetitive tasks in search of some unattainable finish line; never sure of that which I was seeking.

But now, I'm the one who's laughing because grace had a different plan, and it all began with an invitation. A gentle coaxing to "come and see" meant laying down my skepticism and trying something new. So, under cover of a lonely country road, I began learning, footfall by footfall, to run a different kind of race. At first, I could only run a few paces before my head felt ready to explode. Then, another day and another, each with a little less bending over, hands to knees. One mile led to five, followed by 10, until the self-talk of the impossible had to flee.

And the 40 candles came and went and brought with it a new understanding of what it means to step off the hamster wheel of constantly glancing at the clock and the list and leaning toward a tape that's not there anyway. So, my new race is a time to reflect on life; a tricky thing to ponder if I'm always in a rush.

Running the country roads with my pasture-pounding friends helped me establish a new cadence that changed my day-in-day-out rhythm of house and work, kids and marriage, and faith. The route remains the same, but where my gaze was once downward in a fast-paced rat race of toil, my eyes now focus upward with slow appreciation of the narrow path my feet no longer need to run frantically about to find. I'm becoming familiar with this new race's slow and steady tempo as I retrace each memorized step by heart.

And wouldn't you know it? Those same crazy running people also like to break out into the song-of-the-race darn near any chance they get, which is why you'll see them all, the fast ones, right alongside the slow ones like me at the Lord's Acre celebration on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Powell Butte.

You can register at https://powellbuttechurch.com for the 9 a.m. walk/run and join this community of outdoor enthusiasts in slowing down and knowing why we race. Then, perhaps you will find what it is you seek. And that might be an essential thing to know.