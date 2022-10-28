Read full article on original website
Housing availability up in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A slowdown in the local real estate market is being credited with creating home-ownership opportunities that have not been available for years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Buyers now have the ability to take some time in the decision-making process, they have...
Bonner County Calendar - Oct. 30, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. "Misery": 3 p.m., Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave.; Cade Prophet Memorial Productions presentation on classic play based on Stephen King novel. Info.: panida.org. Jumping Jackalope Halloween party:...
Idaho nonprofits pinched by inflation
COEUR d’ALENE — Giving to Idaho nonprofits is up, according to a new report from the Idaho Nonprofit Center. But nonprofits are still feeling the squeeze of inflation. Nonprofits are the fifth-largest private employment sector in the Gem State, employing more than 67,000 Idahoans. About half of those jobs are in health care.
Bonner County History - Oct. 30, 2022
Sagle Brownie Girl Scout Troop 506 welcomed several new Brownies on Monday: Heidi Ownby, Marceline Toten, Debbie Good, Eve Marie Gordon, Joyce Fitzpatrick, Jackie Pucci, Jeannette Ball, LeAnna Porath, Heidi Carson and Laurie Bristow. Second year Brownies are Ivy Metz, Kristi Merwin, Virginia Sigmund, Jeralyn Lewis and Heidi Overholser. Katie Overholser is a Brownie helper.
Delores Ann Holzer, 83
Delores Ann Holzer, 83, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Private family services have been held. Dee was born on May 11, 1939 in Decatur, Illinois, to John and Eleanor Oxley. She graduated from Sandpoint High School before marrying Augustine Holzer in June 1959 in Sandpoint, Idaho. They made their home in Spokane until 1976 when they moved to Bismarck, North Dakota.
Collision at US 2 NB near Magnesium Road now cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking US 2 Northbound near Magnesium Road is now cleared. Spokane Area Traffic said to use other routes and expect long delays in the area. The right lane was closed as crews replaced a power pole in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Fall benefit for EMS brings in over $10K
SANDPOINT — SMS Auto & Marine’s second annual First Responder Benefit for Bonner County in mid-September raised a total of $10,348. Held Sept. 16, the fundraiser began as a way to support the community during the intense fire season in 2021, store owner Lucas Duebendorfer said. This year’s...
Four WA communities tried to end youth homelessness. Walla Walla is seeing success
WALLA WALLA — Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington...
Priest Lake Watershed group announced
PRIEST RIVER — Trout Unlimited is spearheading the formation of a watershed group for the Priest Lake Watershed to address future water management challenges. “A collaborative watershed group would mainly be community members, people from all the sides of an issue and of the area basin, coming together,” she said. “It’s the group itself … that are forming what the mission of the group is and forming protocols for how the group operates.”Erin Plue, a project manager with advocacy group Trout Unlimited, presented to the Lakes Commission on Wednesday.
Safety holds lifted at Lakeland schools, suspect in nearby family dispute arrested
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Safety holds have been lifted at Spirit Lake Elementary, Timberlake Middle School and Timberlake High School. The schools went into safety holds early Monday morning as police looked for an armed teenager in the area. Spirit Lake Police said the teen was wanted in connection to a family dispute that happened at a home nearby and...
Stevens County candidate faces residency questions
(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen. He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely...
Rollover collision closes northbound US 2 at Magnesium
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rollover crash has closed northbound US 2 at Magnesium road until further notice. Power lines are down and traffic is currently being diverted. You should avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as...
Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
Grand opening at Grocery Outlet
SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
Structure fire near Monroe and Boone sparked by crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on North Monroe Street and West Boone Avenue. The Fire Department says a truck crashed into an electrical pole, which caused the fire. People were trapped inside the car and were rescued. They also say the fire spread next to the ambulance station in the alleyway on...
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
Victim's Friend May Have Witnessed 1989 Hit-And-Run
On June 4th, 1989, thirteen-year-old Russell Evans was found lying in the street at 1:05 am in Spokane, Washington. It appeared that he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. He was found by a woman named Sandy Ferris. Along with her friend, the two waited for the ambulance and paramedics to arrive while Evans was in critical condition. According to them, he was continuously calling out for someone named Brian. The paramedics arrived at 1:30 am and he was immediately taken to the hospital. In a devastating turn, Russell Evans died from his injuries a little after 9:00 am.
'One good person'
COEUR d'ALENE — Growing up, life was not kind to Diana Chavez. Shortly after being born, she was sent to live with an aunt. When she was about 5 years old, she returned to live with her biological father. Not long afterward, she began a cycle of moving in and out of foster homes. She battled homelessness. Endured abuse. Lived with different people in different homes in different states.
