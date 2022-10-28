ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow volleyball looking to improve on Class 4A state finish

By CODY WENDT SPORTS STAFF
Lewiston Tribune
 3 days ago
Having reached back-to-back Idaho Class 4A state volleyball tournaments for the first time in recent memory, Moscow will be looking this weekend to follow up on its successful 2021 run in which it took fourth place.

The Bears (13-9) are seeded sixth this year, and they will face Columbia of Nampa in the opening round at 10 a.m. Pacific today at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls. Moscow will have to win two matches to reach the second day of competition and secure a top-four finish that would match last year.

