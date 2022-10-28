Idaho goes in search of more respect this weekend

Seemingly every website, source or Twitter feed that’s given a Football Championship Subdivision playoff prediction has Sacramento State earning the automtic bid out of the Big Sky Conference.

It could be because “the experts” are going off the information they currently have or just playing it safe. But it seems like no one is giving Idaho (5-2, 4-0) a chance at 6 p.m. Pacific on Saturday against the Hornets (7-0, 4-0) at Hornet Stadium.