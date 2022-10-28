ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

newyorkupstate.com

4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.

Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State

Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
Syracuse.com

Masks no longer recommended in Central New York as Covid levels decline

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending masks in Central New York as Covid-19 levels have declined. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including seven counties in New York state.
96.1 The Breeze

New York Is Losing Rich Young People Faster Than Any Other State

Comparatively, New York state has more rich young people than most. But they certainly aren't staying here. an interesting article about how quickly our rich young professionals are leaving New York State. As a dad of two young kids that I hope will someday be described as rich and young, it's pretty scary to see how quickly they're leaving here to go somewhere else.
FLORIDA STATE
103.9 The Breeze

One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter

As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Cutest Cat In New York

Today is National Cat day and you have a chance to meet the cutest cat in New York. Of course, I am a little biased, since I think the cutest cat in New York, heck the world is my cat Stamp. In honor of National Cat Day, meet my cat...
FLORIDA STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’

A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter

Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
LAKE PLACID, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York May Fall Back For The Last Time

As much as we love the idea of springing forward every year, those days may be numbered in the Empire State. With the arrival of autumn means Pumpkin Spice everything, fall foliage, Bills Football, and Sabres Hockey. It also means the arrival of Daylight Saving Time (DST) for most of the United States of America.
ARIZONA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Fact Check: Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned In New York State?

New York State officials are telling residents what they should put inside their pumpkins. Halloween 2022 is now just days away. A Halloween tradition here in New York State and across the country is to carve out a pumpkin and place a candle inside. However, top officials from New York are telling residents this is a very dangerous idea.
96.1 The Eagle

The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State

Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Buffalo NY
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

