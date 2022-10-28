Read full article on original website
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
newyorkupstate.com
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
newyorkalmanack.com
Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State
Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
Masks no longer recommended in Central New York as Covid levels decline
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending masks in Central New York as Covid-19 levels have declined. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including seven counties in New York state.
New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul & 20 Others Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an...
rochesterfirst.com
Brighton Surgery Center ranked among best in US, third in New York State
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – A privately-owned, suburban surgery center has been named one of the best in New York and the United States. Brighton Surgery Center is getting ready to celebrate 20 years in business. Most recently, they were recognized on a national scale by Newsweek as third in...
New York Is Losing Rich Young People Faster Than Any Other State
Comparatively, New York state has more rich young people than most. But they certainly aren't staying here. an interesting article about how quickly our rich young professionals are leaving New York State. As a dad of two young kids that I hope will someday be described as rich and young, it's pretty scary to see how quickly they're leaving here to go somewhere else.
One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter
As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
localsyr.com
50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states. This year will be the 50th New...
This Is The Cutest Cat In New York
Today is National Cat day and you have a chance to meet the cutest cat in New York. Of course, I am a little biased, since I think the cutest cat in New York, heck the world is my cat Stamp. In honor of National Cat Day, meet my cat...
Is New York State A Dangerous Place To Live? Here’s Where It Ranks
How safe is New York State as a place to live? I'm sure there will be tons of opinions coming from New Yorkers and non-New Yorkers, alike. But when it comes down to facts and statistics, WalletHub actually conducted a study to determine the safest and most dangerous states in America.
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
New York May Fall Back For The Last Time
As much as we love the idea of springing forward every year, those days may be numbered in the Empire State. With the arrival of autumn means Pumpkin Spice everything, fall foliage, Bills Football, and Sabres Hockey. It also means the arrival of Daylight Saving Time (DST) for most of the United States of America.
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
Fact Check: Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned In New York State?
New York State officials are telling residents what they should put inside their pumpkins. Halloween 2022 is now just days away. A Halloween tradition here in New York State and across the country is to carve out a pumpkin and place a candle inside. However, top officials from New York are telling residents this is a very dangerous idea.
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
New York State gas price average climbs up 14 cents in one week
AAA officials said that Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, which was three cents lower than last week.
