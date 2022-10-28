I worked for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years and was humbled to serve the people of Pitkin County. I am not disgruntled. I did not get fired. I left because I was morally and philosophically opposed to the changes that were made to how the jail is managed and how detainees were treated. I write this letter because of how much I loved my job and because I still care about the Sheriff’s Office.

18 HOURS AGO