Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Times
Infante: Consider rights you hold dear
As fire swept across Basalt mountain July 3, 2018, townsfolk gathered at Basalt High School for a briefing from Colorado Parks & Wildlife — the authority responsible for the unsupervised gun range that had no fire suppression equipment whatsoever, not even a fire extinguisher, but where illegal tracer rounds were discharged, igniting the 15,000-acre blaze.
Aspen Times
Stephenson: Have not attacked staff
This letter is in response to Parker Lathrop’s opinion piece in the Aspen Daily News. I would point to an important fact: Those supporting Michael Buglione have never criticized current or past patrol deputies or jail deputies. Their service and commitment has never been in question. Our questions throughout have been about the management, or lack thereof, of Joe DiSalvo.
Aspen Times
Ferrara: Disagreed with jail management
I worked for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years and was humbled to serve the people of Pitkin County. I am not disgruntled. I did not get fired. I left because I was morally and philosophically opposed to the changes that were made to how the jail is managed and how detainees were treated. I write this letter because of how much I loved my job and because I still care about the Sheriff’s Office.
Aspen Times
Overeynder: Always learning
Thank you Stephanie Soldner for giving us tips on how to use Aspen Parking Department’s new free 15 minute parking system. (Aspen Times, Letter to the Editor, 10/28/22.) I will add Tip No. 9: If the PayByPhone App that worked perfectly fine last year doesn’t work this year, delete the app and download the latest version. The new app remembers all your user information.
Aspen Times
Shore: Heart of community
Times have changed greatly since I served on Snowmass Village Town Council from 1989 to 1993. What hasn’t changed is the heart of our community, and our residents’ desire to connect in a meaningful way with one another and the beauty of our environment. My husband, Michael, and...
Aspen Times
Doyle: Reason STRs are on ballots all over
The phenomenon of short-term rentals has changed over time. What was once seen as a great option for locals and visitors alike has morphed into the equivalent of many mini hotels scattered throughout town, creating myriad problems. It should come as no surprise that the short-term rental issue is on...
Aspen Times
Baker: Disconnected from needs of animals
I was hired by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office in 1983 and retired in 2021. I am not a disgruntled former employee, far from it. Neither are many other former employees who have spoken up. The truth is sometimes hard to hear when it hits home. Sheriffs Kienast and...
Aspen Times
Coddington III: Chance to address inmate needs
As a licensed clinical social worker, I remain grateful for the opportunity to have provided much needed services to Pitkin County inmates for a period of one and a half years. While working with inmates, I provided mental-health and substance-abuse counseling. Additionally, I offered jail-based behavioral health services to support...
Aspen Times
Timmons: What’s he running for?
We have yet to hear a single issue that Michael Buglione is running on. Instead, we have heard him and other disgruntled former employees beat the dead horse that is DiSalvo’s friendship with Lance and his future retirement home out of state. I attended Squirm Night, and it was...
Aspen Times
Winnerman: Need a business solution
Yes, we need a better solution for improved employee housing, but 2A in not the answer. APCHA recently made a positive change where those owners can rent extra rooms to qualified tenants, thereby creating more space for more workers and additional income for that APCHA homeowner. But, the additional tax...
Aspen Times
Vagneur: The valley’s gardening roots run deep
Sometimes, I feel a bit like Rip Van Winkle when somebody or something tells me the world has changed. But, in this case — after several informative and complimentary Aspen Times front-page articles on local small farms — some of the “old-timers” in the valley wondered, as did I, how they’d missed the recent invention of farming in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Aspen Times
Balentine: Agencies rely on each other
Recently, the Aspen Fire Protection District’s Board of Directors passed a resolution that unanimously agreed that “it is in the best interest of the district, which includes the public we jointly serve, for Aspen Ambulance to have a more stable funding source to maintain its excellent level of service, as would be provided by the passage of Aspen Ambulance District’s Ballot Issue 6A.”
Aspen Times
O’Leary: The clear choice
We are voting for Elizabeth Velasco for state representative for District 57. because, as a small business owner and a wildland firefighter, she is the candidate who is most in touch with the needs and values of our new house district. Elizabeth knows how important it is to find more...
Aspen Times
Klug: Wrong for Aspen’s economy
Yes, there is a serious employee housing issue in Aspen, as in other resort areas in our state, and our City Council is right to address it. But, measure 2A is not the answer. 2A increases lodging taxes in an unfair way, discriminating against condominium hotel operations that have been an important foundation of Aspen’s guest lodging for years. This proposed tax unfairly focuses on condominium hotel operations and requires a whopping five-percentage point increase in lodging taxes at targeted lodging facilities — condominium hotels.
Comments / 0