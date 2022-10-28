Having recently honored leading creatives at its first BADG of Honor awards event, the Black Artists + Designers Guild is preparing to start the application process for its Creative Visionary Grant program. Geared for advanced Black professionals in art, architecture, design and material culture whose work is both decolonizing their respective fields and also affirming Black diasporic culture, the grant will be awarded to three winners. Each will receive $10,000 for research, production or other project necessities. One will be earmarked for a BADG Maker. The organization will greenlight its submission portal Tuesday and the recipients will be revealed in the...

2 DAYS AGO