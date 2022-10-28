Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson will return to court Monday. Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown is scheduled to appear in Clermont County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. His trial was expected to begin Monday...
Fox 19
Driver arrested after purposely running over woman’s feet: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say she purposely ran over a woman’s feet. Larica Brown, 34, of Paddock Hills is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Police wrote in an affidavit it happened in the 900 block...
Fox 19
Woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman died after shots were fired at her car in Avondale Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the area of Reading Road and Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m. The woman was shot and her car hit another vehicle before coming to...
Fox 19
Man dies after shooting in Northside, coroner says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after a shooting in Northside early Monday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Officers say the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kirby Avenue. The victim was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Cincinnati...
Fox 19
Hamilton man incompetent to stand trial after abduction attempt caught on video: Court docs
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man facing several charges including kidnapping and abduction has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to Butler County court records. Deric McPherson, 33, was on trial following his alleged attempt to kidnap a 6-year-old girl from the front yard of her home on...
Fox 19
Coroner identifies person killed in Colerain crash
COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died. Ayinde Hiett, 26, of Cincinnati succumbed to their injuries on Oct. 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Colerain police say officers and the fire department responded to Colerain Avenue...
Fox 19
Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police identified a 40-year-old man who died following a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after a ShotSpotter technology alerted police of 10 rounds that went off in the area. Once police arrived, they...
Fox 19
Man indicted in connection with 2020 chase near Kings Island
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was indicted Monday in connection with a police chase and crash that occurred near Kings Island in 2020. Joshua Brackenridge is facing charges of inducing panic, obstructing official business, criminal trespassing, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mason police say that on...
Fox 19
“Baby, please wake up:” 911 calls released of mother accused of murdering 5-month-old
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police released the 911 calls of a mother accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8, according to a criminal complaint. During the 911 call, King is heard saying, “Baby, please wake up” and “Come...
Fox 19
SUV hits 4-year-old boy, flees scene in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy was hit by a car that fled the scene in Avondale Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, according to Cincinnati police. The 4-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a white Ford SUV rear-ended a black Chrysler. The crash forced...
Fox 19
Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple parents in Lynchburg say they found small pieces of metal in their children’s Halloween candy last week. Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner says they are investigating four different reports involving five pieces of candy. Warner says small pieces of metal including a safety...
Fox 19
Woman dead, 4 firefighters hurt in Springfield Township crash with fire truck
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is dead Monday after a crash involving a fire truck in Springfield Township. It happened around 10:13 a.m. on West North Bend Road near Greenfield Drive, according to Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley. Kyana Lenon, 27, was driving east on West...
Fox 19
Caught on cam: Man breaks into Lebanon City Hall during Halloween festivities
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - People in Downtown Lebanon for a Trick-or-Treat event last weekend got a scare when a man started breaking into Lebanon City Hall. Video footage of the incident shows the suspect was dressed up as well. It happened Saturday evening. Lebanon police ay the suspect is David Gordon.
Fox 19
Peace walk honors Lockland man who was shot and killed
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland neighborhood came together Saturday evening for a peace walk to honor a local man’s life after he was shot and killed last week. The residents of Lockland say they are sick of seeing young men in their community die at the hands of gun violence after 20-year-old Treshawn Smith was killed on Oct. 22.
Fox 19
NKY school locked down after receiving false threat
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - Holmes High School was on a 25-minute lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat, according to Debra Vance with Covington Independent Schools. Vance says the threat was shared with the school by someone nearby. Police investigated and did not find anything suspicious. It’s unclear who...
Fox 19
Adult, child displaced in West Price Hill fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Price Hill house fire displaced one adult and a child overnight, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. No one was hurt when flames broke out at 11:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Rosemont Avenue, fire officials said in a news release. Fire crews...
Fox 19
‘A very precious gift: ‘ Longtime McDonald’s worker surprised with puppy
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A McDonald’s worker was surprised with an adorable gift from her boss on Monday. Deb Sandfoss is a familiar face to those who frequent the Colerain Avenue McDonald’s, where she’s worked for more than 48 years. Sandfoss joined the company in 1974...
Fox 19
Middletown High School receives false violent threat, school officials say
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown High School received a false violent threat Sunday evening, which provoked a heavy police presence at the school, according to Middletown district officials. The fake threat is believed to be a case of “swatting,” Middletown Police Officers said. “Swatting is a false threat...
Fox 19
100 jack-o-lantern display honors Indiana family’s lost loved one
BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana woman hosted her 2nd-annual 100 jack-o-lantern display on a Brookville farm Saturday evening in remembrance of her brother who died two years ago. Sandy Collins’ farm was illuminated with jack-o-lanterns that represented a memorial for her late brother Roger, who loved Halloween. “We...
Fox 19
More treats than tricks with isolated showers on Halloween
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies and scattered showers continue overnight Sunday into Halloween morning. Lows will be mild in the mid 50s with southerly winds. Halloween Monday will be variably cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, especially in the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures warm into the mid 60s thanks to southwesterly winds. Around sunset, rain chances diminish, but there could still be drizzle, so an umbrella will be handy for trick-or-treat goers on Monday night though many won’t even use the umbrella!
Comments / 0