ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman died after shots were fired at her car in Avondale Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the area of Reading Road and Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m. The woman was shot and her car hit another vehicle before coming to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man dies after shooting in Northside, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after a shooting in Northside early Monday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Officers say the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kirby Avenue. The victim was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coroner identifies person killed in Colerain crash

COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died. Ayinde Hiett, 26, of Cincinnati succumbed to their injuries on Oct. 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Colerain police say officers and the fire department responded to Colerain Avenue...
COLERAIN, OH
Fox 19

Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police identified a 40-year-old man who died following a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after a ShotSpotter technology alerted police of 10 rounds that went off in the area. Once police arrived, they...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man indicted in connection with 2020 chase near Kings Island

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was indicted Monday in connection with a police chase and crash that occurred near Kings Island in 2020. Joshua Brackenridge is facing charges of inducing panic, obstructing official business, criminal trespassing, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mason police say that on...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

SUV hits 4-year-old boy, flees scene in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy was hit by a car that fled the scene in Avondale Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, according to Cincinnati police. The 4-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a white Ford SUV rear-ended a black Chrysler. The crash forced...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple parents in Lynchburg say they found small pieces of metal in their children’s Halloween candy last week. Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner says they are investigating four different reports involving five pieces of candy. Warner says small pieces of metal including a safety...
LYNCHBURG, OH
Fox 19

Peace walk honors Lockland man who was shot and killed

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland neighborhood came together Saturday evening for a peace walk to honor a local man’s life after he was shot and killed last week. The residents of Lockland say they are sick of seeing young men in their community die at the hands of gun violence after 20-year-old Treshawn Smith was killed on Oct. 22.
LOCKLAND, OH
Fox 19

NKY school locked down after receiving false threat

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - Holmes High School was on a 25-minute lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat, according to Debra Vance with Covington Independent Schools. Vance says the threat was shared with the school by someone nearby. Police investigated and did not find anything suspicious. It’s unclear who...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Adult, child displaced in West Price Hill fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Price Hill house fire displaced one adult and a child overnight, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. No one was hurt when flames broke out at 11:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Rosemont Avenue, fire officials said in a news release. Fire crews...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

100 jack-o-lantern display honors Indiana family’s lost loved one

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana woman hosted her 2nd-annual 100 jack-o-lantern display on a Brookville farm Saturday evening in remembrance of her brother who died two years ago. Sandy Collins’ farm was illuminated with jack-o-lanterns that represented a memorial for her late brother Roger, who loved Halloween. “We...
BROOKVILLE, IN
Fox 19

More treats than tricks with isolated showers on Halloween

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies and scattered showers continue overnight Sunday into Halloween morning. Lows will be mild in the mid 50s with southerly winds. Halloween Monday will be variably cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, especially in the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures warm into the mid 60s thanks to southwesterly winds. Around sunset, rain chances diminish, but there could still be drizzle, so an umbrella will be handy for trick-or-treat goers on Monday night though many won’t even use the umbrella!
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy