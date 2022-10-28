This is 2022 and almost everything in the world today is driven by the internet. In fact, the world has advanced from the basic nuances of the internet and the focus is now changing to the Internet of Things. We all know and would agree that the IoT is among the most spectacular and fascinating fundamentals of the ongoing digital revolution. We are dwelling in times where cars are now internet enabled. Needless to say, we will get to see some massive transformations riding on IoT in the coming years. The future indeed belongs to IoT and the world must embrace the transition before it is too late.

2021-10-29