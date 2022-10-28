Read full article on original website
IFS positioned highest on Ability to Execute and furthest on Completeness of Vision axes in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management
IFS is a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for the 7th consecutive time. IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company, is proud to be named a Leader for the seventh consecutive time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management. In the 2022 report, Gartner positioned IFS highest on the Ability to Execute axis and furthest overall on the Completeness of Vision axis.
Casabase Software and Capitalize Analytics Partner to Bring Clients Faster Access to Analytics with Oracle ERP and EPM.
Capitalize Analytics announce partnership that enables clients access financial and business data stored in Oracle software. Capitalize Analytics and Casabase Software announced this week that a new partnership will enable clients to easily access financial and business data stored in Oracle Essbase, Oracle HFM, Oracle Planning Budgeting Cloud Solution (PBCS), Oracle Financial Consolidation and Close Service (FCCS), and Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP.
Echo Global Logistics Wins 2022 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award
Presented by the International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the annual competition recognizes top companies in their pursuit of advanced business analytics practice. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (“Echo”), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced their recent win of a 2022 Excellence in Analytics Award for their Digital Freight Marketplace program. Echo’s Data Science team is steadfastly working to digitally transform the 3PL (Third Party Logistics) segment of the transportation and logistics industry and has been recognized by the International Institute for Analytics (IIA), an independent research and analytics advisory firm, for their contributions.
Appy Pie Connect Now Offers 1000+ Integrations For Businesses of All Sizes
Appy Pie Connect, a global leader in no-code workflow automation, now offers over 1000 app integrations for businesses of all sizes. The latest update allows business owners and managers to integrate a broad spectrum of applications and software and facilitate automatic data sharing for better administrative oversight, and enhanced productivity and time efficiency. The new app integrations open up a wide avenue of possibilities for enterprises in every vertical.
Talabatey Integrates First Orion’s ENGAGE Technology to Brand Mobile Communication
Leading food delivery provider aims to increase operational efficiency and customer trust by branding outbound phone calls. First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, announces its partnership with Talabatey, the largest app-based food delivery service in Iraq. Integrating First Orion’s Branded Communication solution into the Talabatey app allows the food delivery service to increase efficiency and customer trust by branding outbound phone calls to its customers.
Adora POS Adds QR Code Ordering Feature to its Cloud ePOS System for Restaurants
An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions has expanded ways to order on its revolutionary system. According to a Business Insider, the number of US smartphone users scanning a QR code will increase from 83.4 million in 2022 to 99.5 million in 2025. That is why representatives with Adora POS are proud to announce today that it has added a QR code ordering feature to its Cloud ePOS System for restaurants.
TENCEL(TM) Strives to Increase Textile Supply Chain Transparency as Collaborations With Consumer Brands Grow
Sustainability lives in the DNA of the TENCEL™ brand. As consumers become more skeptical about environmental claims due to greenwashing practices, it has been TENCEL‘s mission to increase transparency across the supply chain, so that not only the interest of value chain partners and consumer brands are protected, but consumers will always be able to purchase the best sustainable products.
Mujin Debuts QuickBot, a Plug-and-Play Robotic Case Handler to Simplify Warehouse Automation
The AMR & Logistics Show in Boston was the scene for QuickBot’s depalletizing debut and the announcement that QuickBot will be available for purchase via RaaS model. Intelligent robotics provider Mujin has debuted its latest product, QuickBot, a comprehensive, quick-deployment robot cell for case handling. The launch of this warehouse solution is poised to make robotic automation in North American logistics a no-brainer. The first application to become available is a depalletizing solution for automating one of the most arduous tasks of the receiving process in warehouses, and QuickBot is designed with everything needed to solve the application.
Agiloft is Recognized as a ‘Vendor to Know’ by Spend Matters for Third Consecutive Year
-Spend Matters names Agiloft among the 50 best-in-class software vendors in the procurement and supply chain market for 2022. -For the third consecutive year, Agiloft’s no-code CLM platform receives top ratings for innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery from world-renowned industry analyst firm. Agiloft, the global standard...
13 best deals from the big Amazon sale for Alexa’s birthday
Amazon is clearly going full throttle this fall. First, we had a big Prime sales event in mid-October, and Amazon still forgot to end some of its best Prime Early Access deals. And of course, the big Black Friday 2022 sale is now less than a month away. But before we get there, Amazon has one more sale in store for Alexa’s birthday.
Ankura Releases 2022 Holiday Consumer Spending Survey Results
Survey of More than 1,000 Consumers Across United States Reveals Key Insights and Considerations for Retailers and U.S. Economy. Ankura Consulting, LLC, a leading global expert services and advisory firm, published the results of its 2022 Holiday Consumer Spending Survey conducted by its Performance Improvement Practice. The survey, which polled 1,042 individuals across the United States, reveals key insights for retailers and the U.S. economy.
Honda Selects Upstart Auto Retail as a Digital Retailing Partner
Upstart, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, announced Upstart Auto Retail’s certification as a Honda Digital Solutions (HDS) partner. As an HDS Digital Retailing solution, Upstart Auto Retail’s modern car buying software is now available to Honda dealers and customers nationwide. Millennial and Gen Z consumers purchase...
Lokithor J401 New Release Tops Amazon Jump Starter Best Sellers List
The sales on U.S. E-commerce platforms are very competitive. Amazon also held an unprecedented Prime Day 2.0. A “Dark Horse” appeared in the auto parts category just after the event ended. Lokithor’s J401 emergency Jump Starter rushed to No. 1 in Amazon’s Best Sellers and Hot New Releases within 15 minutes of its launch on October 22. The Best Sellers list and the Hot New Release list is Amazon’s competitive ranking system for sales. Lokithor’s new product has achieved excellent results in a highly competitive market.
