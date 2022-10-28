The AMR & Logistics Show in Boston was the scene for QuickBot’s depalletizing debut and the announcement that QuickBot will be available for purchase via RaaS model. Intelligent robotics provider Mujin has debuted its latest product, QuickBot, a comprehensive, quick-deployment robot cell for case handling. The launch of this warehouse solution is poised to make robotic automation in North American logistics a no-brainer. The first application to become available is a depalletizing solution for automating one of the most arduous tasks of the receiving process in warehouses, and QuickBot is designed with everything needed to solve the application.

