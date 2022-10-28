Convenience Retailers Look to Self-Checkout and Fresh Offerings to Compete in a Rapidly Changing Environment, Incisiv Survey Finds

Read full article on original website
Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores
Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
Beyond Meat rolls out steak substitute in grocery stores
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Beyond Meat Inc. launched its newest offering, a steak substitute, in high-profile grocers nationwide on Monday. Beyond Steak will now be available at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize, Jewel-Osco, Sprouts and other grocers, CNBC reported. According to The Wall Street Journal, El Segundo, California-based Beyond...
These 14 Grocery Stores Are the Worst for Price Competitiveness
Thanks to inflation, buying groceries is now significantly more expensive than ever before. And although consumers won't be able to entirely avoid inflated prices, it can pay off to do your grocery...
A margarine brand is going back to its old recipe after customers revolted, calling the new formula with less vegetable oil 'disgusting'
Consumer advocates are touting Smart Balance's formula change as an example of "skimpflation," substituting cheaper ingredients without alerting customers.
Nestlé announces nationwide recall of chocolate chip cookie dough product after finding plastic pieces
Nestlé USA announced last week it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The affected products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S....
I run an 8-figure biscuit business that started as a side gig. Here's how I caught the attention of major distributors like Whole Foods and Costco.
Ayeshah Abuelhiga started Mason Dixie as a biscuit pop-up. Now it's an eight-figure business with stock at Costco, Target, and Whole Foods.
Walmarts Adds Item To Help Customers Across The U.S
Until recently, it was hard for about 30 million Americans across the U.S. to get one essential item. It meant many went without this product. Or they had to encounter extra costs when buying it. (source)
ZDNet
Supermarkets are taking laughable steps to stop self-checkout theft (customers hate it)
Sometimes, I don't realize how strong people's feelings are until I write about a seemingly innocuous subject. Like the deficiencies of Apple, for example. I was truly startled, however, at how strongly (some) people feel about supermarket self-checkout. Recently, I wrote about some humans' aversion to anything but a human...
A 76-year-old staple of door-to-door sales is now selling at Target
Tupperware containers will now be available at Target, in a major shift for the 76-year-old brand. Generally the company has sold its plastic food storage containers solely through in-home "Tupperware parties" or its own website.
Amazon Versus Walmart Study Shows Who’s Winning Consumer Retail Spend
Retail behemoths Amazon and Walmart have become the two fiercest competitors for consumers’ retail spending. While the proliferation of mobile devices, apps and payment technologies makes online shopping ever more efficient, physical shopping seems increasingly friction-filled. As consumers seek more convenience, shopping has become a hybrid experience, blurring the lines between physical and online commerce.
Retail sales fall in Great Britain as shoppers rein in food spending
Retail sales in Great Britain fell more steeply than expected in September as soaring prices prompted consumers to rein in spending and many stores lost trading on the day of the Queen’s funeral. The Office for National Statistics said retail sales dropped by 1.4% in September, against a forecast...
salestechstar.com
Echo Global Logistics Wins 2022 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award
Presented by the International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the annual competition recognizes top companies in their pursuit of advanced business analytics practice. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (“Echo”), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced their recent win of a 2022 Excellence in Analytics Award for their Digital Freight Marketplace program. Echo’s Data Science team is steadfastly working to digitally transform the 3PL (Third Party Logistics) segment of the transportation and logistics industry and has been recognized by the International Institute for Analytics (IIA), an independent research and analytics advisory firm, for their contributions.
CNET
How Much Cheaper Is Trader Joe's Than Other Grocery Stores? We Do the Math
This will come as no surprise to those who feel the same, but there are a lot of us who love Trader Joe's: according to analytics group YouGov, Trader Joe's is the No. 1 grocery store in the US based on "popularity," a measure of the percentage of respondents with a positive opinion about the retailer. Being firmly among this group, I can attest that the reasons for our undying affection not only have to do with TJ's superior and often one-of-a-kind proprietary products, but also a sense that shopping at Trader Joe's is easy on the budget, (if not the psyche, depending on crowdedness of your local Joe's.)
marthastewart.com
Check Your Cleaners: Clorox Is Recalling 37 Million Pine-Sol Products Due to Bacterial Contamination
Unfortunately, there might be bacteria brewing in your antibacterial cleaning products: Clorox, which produces an array of cleaning formulas, including Pine-Sol, is recalling 37 million products due to potential contamination. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that the following products are part of this recall:. Company representatives noted that...
salestechstar.com
Appy Pie Connect Now Offers 1000+ Integrations For Businesses of All Sizes
Appy Pie Connect, a global leader in no-code workflow automation, now offers over 1000 app integrations for businesses of all sizes. The latest update allows business owners and managers to integrate a broad spectrum of applications and software and facilitate automatic data sharing for better administrative oversight, and enhanced productivity and time efficiency. The new app integrations open up a wide avenue of possibilities for enterprises in every vertical.
Thrillist
These Fan-Favorite British Candies Are Coming to Target Stores Nationwide
I am the insufferable, cliché girl that studied abroad in London and am still talking about studying abroad in London seven years later. And now, this is the perfect opportunity for me to do just that because the beloved UK store Marks & Spencer (have you been? I have! It's where I studied abroad) is bringing its signature food and beverage to the US.
Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22
"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
salestechstar.com
Casabase Software and Capitalize Analytics Partner to Bring Clients Faster Access to Analytics with Oracle ERP and EPM.
Capitalize Analytics announce partnership that enables clients access financial and business data stored in Oracle software. Capitalize Analytics and Casabase Software announced this week that a new partnership will enable clients to easily access financial and business data stored in Oracle Essbase, Oracle HFM, Oracle Planning Budgeting Cloud Solution (PBCS), Oracle Financial Consolidation and Close Service (FCCS), and Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP.
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
