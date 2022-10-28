ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

Nevada Highway Patrol Half-Staffed For Years

Our Nevada Highway Patrol has been half-staffed for many years according to a recent article posted by Ryan Matthey on 8NewsNow.com. Per Matthey’s article, Wayne Dice, a Southern Command representative for the Nevada Police Union says that many state troopers are leaving the Nevada Highway Patrol for better paying law enforcement opportunities with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, and various other agencies. The starting pay for our state troopers is one of the lowest of any law enforcement agency in the Las Vegas Valley. Dice says the Nevada State Police train cadets and then they leave for these other departments and receive an immediate 30% pay increase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Listen and Win: Train’s AM Gold Tour Tickets

There’s nothing quite like singing “Hey Soul Sister,” at the top of your lungs. Train is coming to town for a must-see performance on Nov. 4 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. See hits like “Drops Like Jupiter,” “Drive By,” and so much more during their Vegas stop of their AM Gold Tour!
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy