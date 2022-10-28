Read full article on original website
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip food hall hiring for tipped cook position, other hospitality roles
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of a food hall that’s set to open on the Las Vegas Strip announced they are holding hiring fairs to fill over 100 union-backed hospitality roles. According to a news release, Clique Hospitality will hold two hiring events this week as they look...
Las Vegas Strip Icons Set for Demolition, Implosion
In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
Reported quake in south Las Vegas valley probably not a quake
Preliminary information on an earthquake has been reported by the United States Geological Survey Monday. It registered as a magnitude 2.14 quake close to I-15 near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, at the corner of Polaris and Vicky at 2:29 p.m. Monday.
Review: Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World
Pot lounges: What will Las Vegas cannabis consumption sites look like?
What will cannabis lounges look like when they start opening in Las Vegas? "The sky's the limit," according to consultant Christopher LaPorte.
Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate
A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Boy in Fox Ridge Park”
Las Vegas (KLAS)- In this Haunted History story, Mercedes Martinez stopped by Fox Ridge Park in Henderson, where legend has it, a young boy who died there is now haunting the park. Mercedes enlisted the help of some local ghost hunters and a psychic to see if they could track the boy’s spirit down.
Thousands flood Lotto Store in Primm to try luck for $825 Million
Thousands of Nevadans flood Primm's Lotto Store in hopes to win $825 million in the lottery. This is the second largest amount in Powerball history.
963kklz.com
Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas
Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
8newsnow.com
Inflation causes travel concerns for families attending Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament saw families from all over traveling for the competition, however, with rising costs due to inflation, many families struggled merely to make the trip. Christina Chavez-johnson was visiting Las Vegas from California to attend her children’s soccer match...
Las Vegas food truck plans for restaurant thanks to social media popularity
A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger.
whatnowvegas.com
Las Vegas’ First 24/7 Bacon Concept Bacon Nation, Debuts At The D Las Vegas
Bacon Nation – Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police see improvements in area of northeast valley that was previously deemed unsafe
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in September deemed the area near Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona, otherwise known as “the saddle,” as unsafe and were urging people to avoid the area. Two months later, police said they are seeing improvements. Christa Dreyer...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Utah
After the bright lights of Las Vegas, a road trip around Utah is a real contrast. Famous for its national parks, dubbed the Mighty Five, you'll enjoy outstanding scenic vistas as you travel between some of the country's most spectacular natural landmarks. The 1,400-mile road trip from Las Vegas around...
Americajr.com
GALLERY: Setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Las Vegas Convention Center where crews were busy setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show. There is no other trade show where you can see thousands of product innovations from new and iconic exhibitors, experience the latest product and custom vehicle trends, get access to 70+ free professional skill-enhancing education sessions and make career-changing connections with peers, leaders, and celebrities at the industry’s most anticipated in-person networking event. *NOTE: The SEMA Show is a trade-only event and not open to the general public.
kyma.com
Las Vegas woman invents “date rape” lipstick
(CNN) - In Las Vegas, a woman has created a new cosmetic she hopes will help women in a domestic violence situation, or save them from being victims of a date rape drug. “Abusers are smart, and a lot of them are career criminals. They literally are in relationships in order to control and violate," said Joy Hoover, creator of the "date rape" lipstick.
Man pleads guilty to defrauding investors of $4.2M in Las Vegas “Magic Mike Live” show
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty Thursday to swindling victims who thought they were investing in the “Magic Mike Live” show in Las Vegas, according to the Justice Department. John A. Santilli Jr., 48, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud. The department said […]
Suspect in Las Vegas mother's 1980 murder arrested in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metro police have announced a new development in an unknown cold case from 1980. Details will be shared in a press conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
Aviation Nation set to return to Nellis Air Force
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Aviation Nation is a popular family-friendly event in the Las Vegas valley and it is expected to return next weekend to Nellis Air Force Base. The event features air displays from military pilots in premier fighter aircraft. Installation commander Josh Demotts tells us they are very excited to welcome the community […]
