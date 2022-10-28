Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill
In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch. Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia...
House Of The Dragon season two release date leaves fans furious
After that finale, House Of The Dragon won't be returning to the small screen until 2024. While I have heard that good things come to those who wait, fans aren't overly enamoured with the fact that there's a two year pause before we see what happens next in one of the most epic wars in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe.
'House of the Dragon': Emma D'Arcy says they were 'hyper-aware' about the consequences of Daemon choking Rhaenyra
"House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy discusses the reason why Daemon Targaryen chokes Rhaenyra Targaryen in the season finale.
Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill In ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 After Early Netflix Renewal
Netflix has renewed The Witcher for a fourth season with a twist. Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the epic drama series, taking the reins as Geralt of Rivia. The move comes ahead of the third season of the series, which will return in summer 2023. A four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin launches December 25, 2022. Cavill, who revealed earlier this week he will return in the role of Superman, played the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties in the first three seasons of the drama series. The Witcher is a story of the intertwined destinies of three...
Star Trek: Prodigy - Season 1b
It's back with the second part of season 1. I believe it's near simultaneous (1 day) release in US and UK, as is usual now that we have Paramount+ is also available outside the US. No spoilers from episodes not yet released please. Posts: 33,958. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 30/10/22...
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
TV Shows you like to see rebooted or comeback
Following in from the Deal or NoDeal on ITV return thread it got me thinking what other TV shows are or should be in line for a comeback or reboot?. Aliso with ITV bring back Big Brother and BBC bring back Gladiators. I was was thinking someone should bring back...
Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’
Daniel Radcliffe earned has earned himself some serious indie film street cred in the eleven years since the “Harry Potter” film franchise came to an end. He has spent a better part of the last decade working on small, creative films like “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns,” but the actor is gradually re-entering the limelight. He gave a villainous turn in the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock comedy “The Lost City” earlier this year, and currently promoting his highest profile post-“Potter” role to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” His renewed interest in making bigger movies has led to inevitable speculation about superhero...
Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
Coronation Street begins extremism storyline as Spider gets frightening warning
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has kicked off its extremism storyline with Spider getting a frightening warning. Soap bosses confirmed this week that a long-term storyline will involve teen Max Turner being groomed by Griff Reynolds and a gang of racist thugs secretly operating in Weatherfield. Friday's (October 28)...
The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan responds to rumour he's replacing James Corden on The Late Late Show
The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan is flattered to be in the conversation to replace James Corden on The Late Late Show. Back in April, talkshow host and Gavin & Stacey co-creator Corden revealed that he'll be stepping away from the show next year, which naturally brings into focus a list of his potential successors.
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
Sky Crime & Virgin EPG
I’m not sure if it’s only on Virgin but EPG is driving me nuts. Trying to record a series link on a new documentary “Libby, Are You Home Yet”. As there are no episode tags it’s currently set to record I think 10 showings in the series. Going to be a nightmare to try and watch the correct episodes. Can anyone check Sky EPG and advise timings of each episode plse? (I’m assuming it’s just a VM issue)
Doctor Who has a new home outside of the UK
Doctor Who will officially stream on Disney+ in territories outside the UK, it has been announced. Newcomer Ncuti Gatwa made the announcement as part of a video that was uploaded to Twitter earlier this week (below), confirming the new international broadcaster for the BBC series. "Hello! I'm Ncuti Gatwa and...
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Corrie Discussion Friday October 28th 8pm : Changing Rooms
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. A stressed Fiz calls in the pub and tells Tyrone she's had a call from a journalist wanting to run an article about John Stape. Fiz ends...
All-female Fast & Furious with Marvel's Brie Larson teased by Universal boss
Fast & Furious newcomer Brie Larson could be the face of an all-female instalment. Set to be introduced as Tess in next year's tenth tyre-screecher Fast X, her importance in the franchise was pushed by Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairwoman Donna Langley. "I would love to see a female Fast....
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
Charles : Our New King - twice
C4 are running a 2 part series starting Saturday, ITV also running a 2 parter of the same name on Wednesday. I can see it’s played havoc with my EPG. Having set the C4 one to record (for my other half you understand 😉) the ITV episode is showing I’ve recorded it before and the programme description is word for word the same.
