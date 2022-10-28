ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WBKR

Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend

It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
PRINCETON, IN
WBKR

How to Get Your Tickets for the 2023 Lip Sync Battle in Owensboro

The 6th Annual Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle is coming up in just a couple of months. The big day is Saturday, January 14th. This year's event is going to feature five battles, including, for the first time ever, a Battle Royale, which will feature three former Grand Champions of the event going head-to-head-to-head. It's the first time in event history we have ever had a three-team battle. It's going to be AWESOME. Heck, the entire night's going to be.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting

The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
WBKO

Ohio County Author Wins International Award

OHIO COUNTY Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County author Laura M Austin, has won the award for Best Short Story Of The Year at the Feed My Reads Awards 2022. Laura won the award for her book The General’s Wrath And Other Short Stories. The book contains five well developed stories of varying genres. The story the book title is named for is about a young mermaid who becomes distraught and angry about the pollution in the oceans and wants to find a way to stop it.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Economic Development announced a new recruitment campaign on Friday. “Henderson, Your New Hometown” is a mostly digital campaign, hoping to get workers to move to Henderson. This comes after recent announcements from the city and county that several new businesses are coming to...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Moreland Park hosts 5K event in Erica Owen’s memory

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the family of Erica Owen will hold a 5K run and walk to benefit OASIS Women’s Shelter and a nursing scholarship created in Owen’s honor. Owen was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 2018. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. at Moreland Park...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Mom Encourages Other Women to Squash Their Fears of Mammograms

October is National Breast Cancer Month. It is a great time to remind everyone about early detection and getting checked. Today is National Mammography Day. Let's Do This. I remember it like it was yesterday, April of 2020 I was giving myself a monthly breast exam and noticed a lump that I had never felt before. It was tender to touch and stuck out to me that it definitely shouldn't be there. We have a family history of breast cancer and in the back of my mind I don't necessarily worry but I think what if I don't check and something happens and it's too late? I am not just taking care of myself but of my family.
OWENSBORO, KY
witzamfm.com

Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg

Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wevv.com

Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources

Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
EVANSVILLE, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family

Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
EVANSVILLE, IN
