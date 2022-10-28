ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State volleyball wins five-set thriller at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Mississippi State volleyball team closed out the series against LSU with a thrilling five-set victory on Sunday afternoon in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Bulldogs opened the match with a 26-24 victory, but the Tigers followed up with a 25-16, 25-16 in the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville keeps playoff hopes alive, blows out Germantown

MADISON — Starkville got back to the .500 mark for the first time in district play this season, defeating Germantown on the road, 46-14, on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets (7-3) now hold the head-to-head tiebreakers over Germantown and Oxford for the fourth and final playoff spot in MHSAA Class 6A, Region 2. It was the third straight game that Starkville scored 46 or more points and its fifth game this season scoring 42 or more points.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus earns hard-fought win over Lake Cormorant in emotional senior night performance

Columbus has played from behind all season, and the Falcons had to play from behind again on Friday night. Trailing 14-7 for much of the game against Lake Cormorant, and for nearly all of the second half, the Falcons seemingly fought for every yard in the fourth quarter, but they got the job done thanks to strong defense and perseverance on an emotional senior night.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Monday Profile: At age 27, a ‘longtime dream’ comes true

Rachel Ginn wasn’t sure what to expect when she went into work Sept. 1 at Thomas Brothers Starkville on Highway 12 West. But apart from the congratulatory FaceTime calls from friends and family, Ginn’s workday was pretty mundane. She answered phone calls. She worked with customers. “I woke...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus Christian Academy falls to Prentiss Christian in playoff shootout

STEENS — Columbus Christian Academy quarterback Garrett Weathers scored six touchdowns against Prentiss Christian School, but the Rams couldn’t keep pace in a 58-42 loss Friday night. Weathers shouldered the Rams in their Mississippi Association of Independent Schools eight-man, Class 2A playoff clash against the Saints, finishing with...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Caledonia basketball coach charged with felony marijuana possession

The Caledonia Middle School boys basketball coach has been charged with felony marijuana possession. Horatio Jackson, 25, was arrested Thursday after a junior high football game in Caledonia, Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said. Two sheriff’s deputies, who also work as school resource officers, noticed a vehicle parked behind a...
CALEDONIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: Columbus newspapers

When working on my weekly Dispatch column, I often rely on period newspapers for primary source information. That creates a real problem for me, as I almost always get sidetracked. Old newspapers are filled with the stories of our past and the everyday lives of those who once lived here. In Columbus we are lucky for the Library of Congress through its American Chronicles has digitized and made available most of the surviving copies of Columbus newspapers published between 1836 and 1922.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Excitement building around Mississippi Spelling Bee

Yes, it’s a spelling competition where everyone wishes to get a word they can spell, so they can be the one to remain in the contest. Unfortunately, there is only one top speller, but no one leaves a spelling bee without memories of it. Years later, many can still recall the word they misspelled as well as the excitement, nerves, and their friends around them at the Bee.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 10-30-22

A rose to fall and Halloween-themed events across the Golden Triangle. Starkville hosted its annual Pumpkinpalooza on Thursday, bringing out children and adults alike, many donning costumes, for food, games and fun. The annual Boo Parade brought dozens of children in costumes through downtown Columbus. Meanwhile, the Community Benefit Committee, led by sheriff’s deputy Rhonda Sanders, is hosting its annual haunted house at Columbus Fairgrounds this weekend. In Clay County, the sheriff’s office plans to let children come in on Halloween night and dig donated candy from a full-size coffin that inmates built last year for the occasion. Trunk-or-treats are planned for Sunday in Columbus and Caledonia.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

34th annual Welty Writers’ Symposium brings Southern authors together

In reading his essay called “Dirty,” Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science senior Nathan George moved the audience with a story about his struggles, including dealing with bullies and the death of his mother. George was one of five winners of the Ephemera Prize, which awards $200 to...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus looks at annexing areas east, southeast

Representatives from the Golden Triangle Planning and Development District pitched a proposal to annex two areas, one east and one southeast, of Columbus at Columbus City Council’s work session on Thursday. Vice Mayor Joseph Mickens and Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones contacted the GTPDD and asked for the proposal,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville/MSU Symphony Association hosting family concert on Friday

The Starkville/MSU Symphony Association will present its family concert on Nov. 4 in the Bettersworth Auditorium, at Lee Hall on the Mississippi State University Campus. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. This concert is part of the Starkville/MSU Symphony Association’s Programs...
Commercial Dispatch

Church, local artist resurrect Jesus billboard on Hwy 82

When Bob Nolan’s children were students at Victory Christian Academy, he encountered a familiar, inspiring sight each day as he headed east on Highway 82. A billboard owned by Living Faith Tabernacle with a portrait of Jesus watched over a cemetery. An artist and person of faith, he always...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Our View: Cotton District Arts Festival offers diverse options

There is no shortage of events this weekend, as communities all over the area host boo parades and Halloween-themed events. One event in particular stands apart from the frightful events, though. The Starkville Area Arts Council will once again host the Cotton District Arts Festival on Saturday from 9 a.m....
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

$2.3M downtown water, sewer project to begin next year

STARKVILLE — As the city prepares to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure downtown, Starkville Utilities Department is working to keep the public in the loop. Aldermen plan to advertise the estimated $2.3 million project for bids during their meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall. The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Police seek suspects in fatal Northside shooting

A man was fatally shot Sunday night on Northside, but police say details of the crime are still sketchy and suspects are at large. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67. Columbus Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block...
COLUMBUS, MS

