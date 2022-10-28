Read full article on original website
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Who is playing like a future Ballon d'Or winner?
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Luis Suarez scores twice as Nacional win Uruguayan championship against Liverpool
Luis Suarez helped Nacional win the Uruguayan championship as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Liverpool. Suarez, 35, returned to his boyhood club in the summer as a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid. The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker scored in the 50th and the 96th minutes...
BBC
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
Report: Hans Sama joining G2 Esports
G2 Esports are reportedly signing Steven “Hans Sama” Liv for the 2023 League of Legends European Championship season. The 23-year-old
BBC
World Cup 2022: Biggleswade United boss Cristian Colas, who is gay, will not follow Qatar tournament
An openly gay non-league football head coach says he will not follow the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record. Cristian Colas, of Biggleswade United, says Fifa were wrong to award the tournament to Qatar in 2010. The tournament begins on 20 November when the...
BBC
British Cycling: Brian Facer leaves as chief executive after recent controversies
British Cycling says chief executive officer Brian Facer is "stepping down" from the role by mutual agreement. Facer's departure comes after a series of controversies for British Cycling this year, including its transgender participation policy and a sponsorship deal with oil giant Shell. In September, it also apologised for recommending...
