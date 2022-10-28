ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Who is playing like a future Ballon d'Or winner?

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
BBC

British Cycling: Brian Facer leaves as chief executive after recent controversies

British Cycling says chief executive officer Brian Facer is "stepping down" from the role by mutual agreement. Facer's departure comes after a series of controversies for British Cycling this year, including its transgender participation policy and a sponsorship deal with oil giant Shell. In September, it also apologised for recommending...

