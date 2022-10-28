Read full article on original website
Related
thatoregonlife.com
Top Four Things To Do On The Oregon Coast In Fall
We love visiting the Oregon coast in fall. Fall usually means bad weather on the coast, and that means less crowds at your favorite coastal restaurants, trailheads, and other coastal destinations. Here are our top four things to do on the Oregon coast this autumn. 1. Find Peace And Tranquility...
focushillsboro.com
Storm Watching For The Oregon And Washington Coasts, First Round Of Sneaker Waves: Warnings
Later tonight, the first significant wave activity and beach hazards for the Oregon coast and south Washington coast hit the beaches, bringing waves as high as 20 to 25 feet in some spots and a variety of advisories. The top portion of the southern Oregon coast is under a high surf advisory, the southern portions of Washington’s coast are under a more informal statement concerning enhanced sneaker wave dangers, and the southern Curry Coast is under a beach hazards statement.
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year
The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
opb.org
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
kqennewsradio.com
SEA LION DISEASE OUTBREAK ALONG OREGON COAST
There is an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions along the entire Oregon coast due to leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife and livestock. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said dogs are most at risk of...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Nehalem River Valley Autumn Foliage Travel Down A Country Road Grant’s Getaways
Oregon’s Nehalem River Valley Autumn Foliage Travel Down A Country Road Grant’s Getaways: This is ELSIE, Oregon. When it comes to life, I am a firm believer that the path is just as important as the final destination. It’s a wise saying, and I try to keep it in mind anytime I’m out exploring Oregon’s beautiful wilderness.
Where to go fly fishing in central Oregon: Opportunities abound in fall
Rain, snow and freezing temperatures are on their way to central Oregon, but that does not mean it’s time to put away the fishing gear. Autumn is an ideal time for wetting a line on the High Desert, as many river and lake opportunities remain for anglers throughout the fall and winter.
spokanepublicradio.org
The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters
In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
Channel 6000
October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Saddler Smith made Prineville famous
Demand for his saddles began to expand, and he received orders from as far away as Mexico and British ColumbiaPrior to the turn of the century, the saddle and harness shop was one of the most important businesses in Central Oregon. It was as important as the mechanic shop and auto accessory shops of today. During those days that the horse reigned supreme, E.H. Smith, better known as "Saddler" Smith, established a wide ranging reputation for his saddles. He learned the saddle-making trade in California and came to Portland, Oregon and worked for a pioneer saddler in that city for...
Animal activists to sue U.S. Fish and Wildlife over protection of local bird
The Center for Biological Diversity and Audubon Society of Portland are reportedly teaming up to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in response to the level of protection given to the streaked horned lark, a small, ground-dwelling songbird with distinctive feathers or “horns,” on its head that’s found in Oregon and Washington.
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
kpic
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WWEEK
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
kezi.com
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
Comments / 0