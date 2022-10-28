Read full article on original website
A Victorian Christmas in Jacksonville, Oregon – Brightens the Season – by Peggy Dover
DURING VICTORIAN TIMES, Christmas meant quality time and traditions shared with friends and family. Heavily influenced by England’s Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, we trimmed the Christmas tree together, prepared and feasted on goose or turkey and other goodies, sang carols around the piano, played parlor games, and exchanged gifts—no one was to be left out.
Officer Involved Shooting Southern Oregon Update, Oct. 31
UPDATE #2-Officer name released – The involved officer is identified as Officer Micaila Miguel. Officer Miguel has been employed with the Grants Pass Police Department since 2018. UPDATE #1-Name and additional details released – On Monday September 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Upon police contact, a male suspect fled the scene on foot and officers canvassed the neighborhood in an attempt to locate him. During the search, one of the officers encountered an armed male resident in the area. During the encounter, the resident was shot by the officer. The resident is identified as Mark Barrett Caldwell (46) of Grants Pass. Immediate first aid was given to Caldwell and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. On September 22, 2022, Caldwell was pronounced deceased at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Police are still searching for the initial male suspect who fled and are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. This continues to be an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart
Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
DINT Arrest, Douglas Co., Oct. 31
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26th. Detectives had interest in 39 year old Sutherlin resident Caleb Plueard, due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses. Plueard was seen leaving a residence in the 1300 block of Airway Avenue in Sutherlin. A traffic stop was initiated by a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy, at which time Plueard was contacted by DINT detectives. Drug detection K-9 “Trapper” was applied to Plueard’s vehicle and he alerted, giving his handler the signal that he detected the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. A search of Plueard’s vehicle revealed a plethora of controlled substances to include the following: 421 grams of suspected methamphetamine (almost 1 pound); 2.4 grams of suspected cocaine; 6.6 grams of suspected heroin; 5.3 grams of fentanyl powder; 13 suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl; Several other dosage units of various pharmaceutical drugs without prescriptions. Plueard was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the following charges: Unlawful Possession of Heroin; Unlawful Delivery of Heroin; Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Sch. II Controlled Substance; Unlawful Delivery of Sch. II Controlled Substance; Conspiracy. Whether these seized drugs, or any particular suspect has been directly involved in any recent fentanyl overdoses has not been determined. Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Ingesting even a small amount can be fatal. Experimentation with fentanyl, or any illicit drugs is always very dangerous, but even more so now with the proliferation of fentanyl in our communities. Fentanyl can be mixed into any of the common street drugs, with or without a user’s knowledge. Using illicit drugs should be avoided at all costs. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
Elk Poaching Douglas Co., Oct. 31
On October 25, 2022, around 6:30 P.M., OSP Fish & Wildlife Trooper received a report of two elk being shot within 100 yards of the freeway, near milepost 84, I-5 south, Glendale, OR. The two elk, one bull and one cow, were in an open field on the west side of the freeway. The bull was not touched, but the cow was processed with the edible portions taken. This indicates that the subject (s) were in the area for a lengthy amount of time. It is believed the subject (s) used a flashlight in the field between 7:00 P.M October 25 and 7:00 A.M. October 26. There is also a report of a subject driving a silver midsized pickup with a rifle in the area earlier in the day along the freeway. OSP Fish & Wildlife is urging anyone with information about the identity of the person (s) or vehicle, in this case, to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22288310.
First 'indestructible bathroom' to open in downtown Medford
MEDFORD — The Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) has partnered with the Urban Renewal Agency of the City of Medford to open the first 24 hour public restroom in downtown Medford. A single 'indestructible bathroom' now sits in front of the RVTD’s Front Street Station in the downtown corridor....
Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28
On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
Man arrested in Medford after ramming police car, barricading himself in warehouse
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday after ramming a police car and barricading himself in a warehouse while trying to escape, according to the Medford Police Department. Police originally responded to a report of a possible stolen car at 7:20 a.m. in the area of Crater Lake...
'47 Chevy Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Chevy Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT
A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
MISSING COUPLE LOCATED BY SEARCH AND RESCUE
Two people the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for, were located Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said 81-year old Charles Waller and his wife, 79-year old Kathleen Waller were found by Douglas County Search and Rescue. O’Dell said the couple were camping at a recreation site near Glendale. It was an area that did not have cellular phone service. The Waller’s were safe and did not require any further assistance.
Juvenile charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after being found to be in possession of a loaded gun at Friday's Black & Blue Bowl
MEDFORD, Ore-- A juvenile is being charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after police discovered that the teen was in possession of a loaded gun at Friday's Black & Blue Bowl between North & South Medford High Schools. According to the Medford Police Department, school resource officers (SROs) were...
FireWatch: I-5 drivers could get delayed in Southern Oregon through the end of this year
CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Interstate 5 drivers going north from Jackson and Josephine Counties should expect weekday traffic delays through southern Douglas County the next two months. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says hazard tree removal starts Tuesday, November 1, as ODOT contractors remove trees along the highway that were...
THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
Ashland city leaders respond to reports of death threats against OSF director
A few months ago, OSF hired a private security detail to ensure the safety of Garrett. Two recent NPR articles detail the threats she received and the response to them. Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara said he was never told about the threats and only learned about them when NPR published a story in late September. NPR reports Garrett said she did not feel "confident" talking with the police.
Deadly officer-involved shooting case closed today as "justified"
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Josephine County Grand Jury says today a police officer's usage of force was justified during a Grants Pass confrontation. The force proved deadly from the officer-involved shooting September 19, 2022. Josephine County District Attorney Josh Eastman says today the Grand Jury was asked whether the...
Cancelled for two years of the pandemic, Ashland children's Halloween parade returns Monday
Ashland residents love two things: showing off their creativity and marching in parades. This year families can once again don their costumes and march down East Main Street in the children’s Halloween parade. The tradition dates back to at least the early 90’s, and draws thousands of ghosts and...
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CREDIT CARD INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man Thursday following alleged credit card incidents, from the previous Thursday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 a.m. on October 21st a victim reported that his vehicle had been entered and his wallet was taken from the 2000 block of Del Mar Drive in Green. The victim found out that his credit card was used at two businesses. A deputy obtained video footage of the suspect from one business however the suspects face was covered.
