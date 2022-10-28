If you’d have googled dao only like 5 years ago, the majority of search results would have been about taoism (also known as daoism). It is an ancient philosophy and religion, that arose in the 6th century BCE in China. According to the Wikipedia, “The Tao can be roughly thought of as the flow of the Universe or as some essence or pattern behind the natural world that keeps the Universe balanced and ordered”. If you google it now, the results are mostly about “member-owned communities without centralized leadership”.

