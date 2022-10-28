Read full article on original website
Understanding Fragments in Android: Part 2
In this article, we will analyze the interesting points of the Fragment API, I think that it will be of interest to all developers who develop an application for Android. dependencies { def fragment_version = "1.5.4" implementation "androidx.fragment:fragment-ktx:$fragment_version" }. Fragment-ktx FragmentManager. Now you can describe transactions in a DSL style...
9 Reasons Why I'm Excited About the PQAI - Patent Quality Artificial Intelligence Project
At Hackernoon, we celebrate Hacktoberfest, dedicating the entire month of October to content around open source. So, naturally, I jumped upon the opportunity to share my favorite open-source project. My Favorite Open Source Initiative - PQAI. PQAI stands for Patent Quality Artificial Intelligence. It is a not-for-profit initiative focused on...
A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript
Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language that comes to mind for building a blockchain. This could be because JavaScript is frequently regarded as a front-end technology, despite the continuous development and use of Node.js. Lisk changes everything about that misconception and empowers Javascript developers to build powerful blockchains.
How to Write the Perfect CV for a Software Development Role
Our team spent hours discussing all issues and creating a pool of tips and templates of resumes for you. Of course, there is no single recipe for all CVs, so you can change any of the items as you like!. At the same time, there is a set of unwritten...
Common Mistakes in Bug Reports and How to Fix Them
Hi all! As a teacher of software testing at an IT school, I want to. share the main mistakes in writing bug reports from my students. The. information will be more interesting for those who begin their journey in. testing. It's no secret that the skill of writing a bug...
Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python
Hello and welcome to this article where I will talk about the modern approach to building production-grade trading software with python programming language. Python is widely used for its simplicity and clean, readable code. More than one million software developers can understand and support the code written in python. But...
Use Twig + Timber To Build Better WordPress Themes
To the newbie developer, the words twig and timber might at first sound like the name of a hip downtown cafe wrought with decor-only typewriters and man-bunned chin strappers serving coffee in a miasma of sandalwood. But to the Hounder development team, Twig and Timber mean something a lot more practical, efficient, and (sometimes) life saving: Reusable syntax and sustainable code. In other words, Twig and Timber are a way to build the web better.
Creating a Wrapper for Tesseract is Several Times Faster Than PyTesseract
In this article, I want to share with you, how to create your python wrapper, that solves the basic problem of the tesseract engine – the small speed of recognizing multiple pages in one document. The basic idea is to use python’s built-in multiprocessing features to split documents into...
How the DAO Ecosystem Is Redefining Organizations on the Web
Things move quickly on the internet. Because information and content can now travel instantaneously worldwide, some firms are relocating their whole operations to cyberspace. And yet, the pace at which these firms function is....lagging?. Decentralization. Decentralization is commonly referred to as the shift of power (and decision-making) from a centralized...
How to Install MySQL 8 on macOS Using Homebrew
A step-by-step guide 📙 on how to install, configure and run MySQL 8 server on macOS using Homebrew 🍺. I use Homebrew on macOS to manage all the packages I need for development. Once you understand how Homebrew works and how it helps you manage various packages on macOS, installing any dependency on your Mac becomes easy.
Cybersecurity Defense Strategies Against Social Engineering
Being steps ahead of cyber attackers matters a lot to companies. As good as this sounds, the required mechanism to deal with the cyber menace appreciates costs and efforts as the social engineering ruses continue to grow more advanced and sophisticated in targeting the most fragile point in a security firewall — people. Social engineering vectors do not limit their operations to online activities but also exploit offline activities of targets or victims.
A Guide to Running Ganache in a Browser
When developing Web3 projects, it helps to have a local blockchain devnet for testing. Ganache is one of the most popular tools for this in the Ethereum ecosystem, and part of Truffle. Ganache allows you to set up a local blockchain with different settings to thoroughly test your smart contracts before deployment.
Building a Wireless Thermostat in Rust for Raspberry Pi - Part 2
This article is the second installment of my series on building a wireless thermostat in Rust for the Raspberry Pi. You can find the beginning of the series here. All source code for the project is located here. As I approached the task of building a native Rust executable for...
DAO Philosophy and Business: My Experience With the Joystream DAO
If you’d have googled dao only like 5 years ago, the majority of search results would have been about taoism (also known as daoism). It is an ancient philosophy and religion, that arose in the 6th century BCE in China. According to the Wikipedia, “The Tao can be roughly thought of as the flow of the Universe or as some essence or pattern behind the natural world that keeps the Universe balanced and ordered”. If you google it now, the results are mostly about “member-owned communities without centralized leadership”.
The Noonification: Getting Your API Into Production (10/28/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Getting Your API Into Production. By @anthony-morris [ 5...
How a Data Privacy API Abstracts and Simplifies Privacy and Compliance
Navigating the world of privacy and compliance is no trivial task. On one side, we see a world that is becoming more and more privacy-conscious. On the other side, we see a proliferation of applications that compromise user privacy. In this tug-of-war, the landscape of what you can do with people’s sensitive personal data is continually changing.
How to Ensure Your Software Supply Chain Is Secure for Business Innovation
When reflecting on the history of software, it’s mind-boggling how far the IT industry has come from the early days of waterfall development practices and monolithic, clunky applications. This evolution of software has filtered into business models as most industries have embarked on a journey of digital transformation. As the world becomes more software-oriented, businesses are building and deploying new applications to keep pace with customer demands and an evolving threat landscape.
How to Create a “Killer Pitch Deck”
Hello, dear startup founders. I apologize at once for the long read, I tried to describe everything briefly, but practice shows that it is necessary to explain everything in detail so that it would be easier for teams to implement. This is my first article, so please don't throw too...
Creating an Augmented Reality App: Technology Guide 2022
Augmented reality’s use and development have trended up over the past several years. This follows investments in mobile hardware capability, interest in immersive virtual experiences with the metaverse, and rising industry competition. Due to these variables, the augmented reality market is set to reach a value of $502 billion...
The Complete Guide to Becoming a Software Architect
I had many conversations with software engineers in various domains and disciplines during the past 20 years of my career as a software engineer and software architect. Some of them were senior engineers having 8 or 10 years of experience. Many of them were early in their career having 3...
