FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's right about Nebraska's recruiting, who are the Huskers chasing and more
In a just-released Sports Illustrated profile, Mickey Joseph told SI “You’ve got to recruit your ass off. We’re not chasing Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. We’re chasing Ohio State.”. A couple of thoughts on just who Nebraska will be chasing in the future:. When the College Football...
HuskerExtra.com
Freshman Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting linebacker
It's a quiet week for depth chart changes at Nebraska. While the Huskers shuffled their depth chart at several positions coming out of a bye week last week, only one position changed its breakdown ahead of the Minnesota game. Freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann, listed as a backup to Chris Kolarevic...
HuskerExtra.com
Casey Thompson could miss Minnesota game, Mickey Joseph says on TV show
LINCOLN - Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said on his weekly coaches show that quarterback Casey Thompson - who missed the final 2 1/2 quarters of NU's 26-9 loss to Illinois, may not be ready to play against Minnesota. "We don't know if Casey's going to be ready," Joseph said on...
HuskerExtra.com
Derrick Walker misses Nebraska basketball's preseason finale due to "healthcare reasons"
Derrick Walker did not play during Nebraska’s exhibition against Colorado on Sunday due to “health care reasons,” Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame radio interview. Hoiberg declined to elaborate further but said that Walker, the sixth-year senior who averaged 9.5 points, six rebounds and broke the school record for field goal percentage (68.3%) a season ago, will speak on the matter when he’s ready.
HuskerExtra.com
Photos: Nebraska women kick off season with exhibition
The Huskers cruised to victory against Washburn in a season-opening scrimmage Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Journal Star photos by Noah Riffe.
HuskerExtra.com
Pregame: A big moment for Mickey Joseph — and perhaps a familiar running back, too
LINCOLN — Should Nebraska football beat its first ranked team in more than six years, the stage is set for interim head coach Mickey Joseph receiving lots of praise. He and his staff has cobbled together a strong group of visiting recruits — headlined by 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola — to see Saturday’s game against No. 17 Illinois. A sparkling midafternoon day — hazy skies and seasonal temps — guarantees a rockin’ Memorial Stadium at kickoff.
HuskerExtra.com
Live updates: Nebraska hosts No. 17 Illinois
Nebraska, 0-19 in its last 19 games against ranked foes, has another opportunity to end its drought against ranked teams when it hosts Illinois at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. How are we feeling, Husker fans? Scroll down for a stream of live updates from Memorial Stadium. The basics. Kickoff:...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska offense crumbles after injured Thompson exits 26-9 loss to Illinois
Football teams are bigger than just one person. But, when it comes to the most important position on the field, losing that person can lose a game. Nebraska led by three points when quarterback Casey Thompson exited the game late in the second quarter, and the Huskers didn’t score a single point over their final 36 minutes without him.
