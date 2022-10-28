ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Freshman Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting linebacker

It's a quiet week for depth chart changes at Nebraska. While the Huskers shuffled their depth chart at several positions coming out of a bye week last week, only one position changed its breakdown ahead of the Minnesota game. Freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann, listed as a backup to Chris Kolarevic...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Derrick Walker misses Nebraska basketball's preseason finale due to "healthcare reasons"

Derrick Walker did not play during Nebraska’s exhibition against Colorado on Sunday due to “health care reasons,” Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame radio interview. Hoiberg declined to elaborate further but said that Walker, the sixth-year senior who averaged 9.5 points, six rebounds and broke the school record for field goal percentage (68.3%) a season ago, will speak on the matter when he’s ready.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Pregame: A big moment for Mickey Joseph — and perhaps a familiar running back, too

LINCOLN — Should Nebraska football beat its first ranked team in more than six years, the stage is set for interim head coach Mickey Joseph receiving lots of praise. He and his staff has cobbled together a strong group of visiting recruits — headlined by 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola — to see Saturday’s game against No. 17 Illinois. A sparkling midafternoon day — hazy skies and seasonal temps — guarantees a rockin’ Memorial Stadium at kickoff.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Live updates: Nebraska hosts No. 17 Illinois

Nebraska, 0-19 in its last 19 games against ranked foes, has another opportunity to end its drought against ranked teams when it hosts Illinois at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. How are we feeling, Husker fans? Scroll down for a stream of live updates from Memorial Stadium. The basics. Kickoff:...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska offense crumbles after injured Thompson exits 26-9 loss to Illinois

Football teams are bigger than just one person. But, when it comes to the most important position on the field, losing that person can lose a game. Nebraska led by three points when quarterback Casey Thompson exited the game late in the second quarter, and the Huskers didn’t score a single point over their final 36 minutes without him.
LINCOLN, NE

