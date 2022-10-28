Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star
Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Need to Overcome the “Difficult Moments”
As difficult as Liverpool’s start to the league season has been, their struggles pale in comparison to those of Leeds United, who appear early favourites for relegation after a difficult start to their second year back in the Premier League. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, though, isn’t taking anything for...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Lionel Messi to leave PSG for Barcelona in January?
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Messi to Barcelona in...
Yardbarker
Juventus plotting to sign Manchester City man for free
Juventus has been named as the leading suitor for Manchester City man Ilkay Gundogan as he approaches the end of his contract. The midfielder has been a key player for the English champions since he joined them in 2016 and remains one of the most important players on their team.
ESPN
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
Sarri full of rage and remorse after Milinkovic-Savic ‘mess’ costs Lazio
Maurizio Sarri had wrestled all week with the question of whether to start Sergej Milinkovic-Savic against Salernitana. His Lazio team were soaring, up to third in Serie A and boasting the best defensive record in the division. A 2-0 win over the previously undefeated Atalanta, richly deserved despite the absence of top scorer Ciro Immobile, had put the manager back in the spotlight, the national media celebrating a rebirth of “Sarrismo” – Sarri-ism, often translated as Sarri-ball.
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip
Ahead of Saturday’s away encounter at Lecce, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of its travel diaries series. The Bianconeri had just returned from their midweek trip to Lisbon, but had to travel south on Friday for a meeting against the Giallorossi. After arriving to Lecce,...
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Messi, Ronaldo, Kante, Alvarez, Depay, Kessie, Silva
Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to bring Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, back to the club in January. (Sport) Messi will decide on his future after the World Cup and will not leave PSG in January even if he decides not to sign a new contract. (Ben Jacobs - Twitter)
BBC
Manchester City: Kyle Walker & Kalvin Phillips remain sidelined for club, but 'optimistic' about World Cup
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says England duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are unlikely to play for their club until after the World Cup. Defender Walker has been out with a groin injury, while midfielder Phillips has had shoulder surgery. Guardiola says the pair are recovering well, but will...
BBC
Premier League talking points and reaction
World Cup hopeful Callum Wilson says he remains focused on performing for Newcastle after scoring twice in front of England boss Gareth Southgate at St James' Park on Saturday. Southgate will soon name his England squad for the tournament, but Wilson said he was not aware the Three Lions boss...
CBS Sports
Fulham vs. Everton prediction, odds, line, spread: English Premier League picks, best bets for Oct. 29, 2022
Fulham are riding high as they return to Craven Cottage on a three-game unbeaten run to host Everton on Saturday in an English Premier League match. The Cottagers (5-3-4) are a surprising seventh in the Premier League table after a 3-2 victory against Leeds United last Sunday. Everton (3-4-5) also comes in on a high note after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace last Saturday. That took some heat off manager Frank Lampard, at least temporarily. The Toffees need to find some goals, and Fulham have been giving up plenty. On the other hand, the Cottagers can score with the best of them and face a stingy Toffees back line, so something will have to give Saturday.
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp admits his worry over Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes
Jurgen Klopp is concerned Liverpool could miss out on Champions League qualification after his team’s disappointing season took another hit yesterday. The Reds lost their fourth game of the season at the hands of Leeds United on Saturday night as Jesse Marsch’s side scored an 89th-minute winner to give the away side a 2-1 win and end Liverpool’s long reign of dominance at Anfield.
Set-Piece Specialists Spurs Win From 2-0 Down After Cornering Bournemouth
Tottenham won 19 corners at the Vitality Stadium and scored from two of them.
BBC
Fulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
SB Nation
Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores
There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
Yardbarker
Report: Daniel Levy approves Antonio Conte’s transfer demands for January
Tottenham Hotspur are looking to add to their squad when the transfer window reopens in January. The Londoners are currently third in the league table, and Antonio Conte will be looking to finish as high as possible and push for a trophy. Despite the fact that Tottenham have a quality...
BBC
Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult. "After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.
Yardbarker
Locatelli could be back but Juventus still missing key men for PSG match
Manuel Locatelli is back to fitness and could feature in Juventus’ match against PSG this midweek. The midfielder was unavailable for their game against Lecce because of an injury, but he has recovered. He can play from the first minute against the Parisians, according to Tuttomercatoweb. However, as he...
ESPN
Man United's Antony vows to continue tricks despite 'showboating' criticism
Manchester United's Brazil winger Antony vowed to continue with his tricks after accusations he was "showboating" during his side's 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday. The 22-year-old who is well-known for his flair produced one incredible 720 degree spin with the ball seemingly glued to his left foot during the Europa League tie.
