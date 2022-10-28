ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

101.5 KNUE

Have You Seen This Man Who is Missing in Henderson County, TX?

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their Facebook page regarding a man who is missing. Have you seen him?. There are few things more heart-wrenching than wondering where a family member may be when you haven't heard from them in a long while. We can't imagine what the friends and family of one man who is currently being missed in Henderson County, Texas must be going through.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Highways in Texas

Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly. Based on our research, this article will look at Texas's three most dangerous highways and some of the reasons behind the high number of accidents. We'll also offer tips on how to stay safe while driving on Texas highways.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

No One Wants Beer and Pizza, Here is a List of Moving Companies in Tyler, TX

When we were first moving out of our parents' house, we would get our friends to help us move boxes and it would only take some beer and pizza to get people to help out. But as we all get a little older, and our bodies take more time to recover, beer and pizza are not enough to get us to help out when people are moving. If we have friends in a tough spot, of course we will help, but no one wants to help move. Which is why I wanted to put together this list of highest rated moving companies in the Tyler, Texas area.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant

LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas

Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
TEXAS STATE
Big Country News

Record Number of Illegal Immigrants Dead After Entering U.S.

Texas law enforcement officers working through the state’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, continue to thwart human smuggling activity as U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a record number of deaths of illegal crossers in fiscal 2022. Law enforcement, working with Border Patrol agents, found 856 dead bodies...
TEXAS STATE
swarkansasnews.com

Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years

A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
KLTV

2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects charged with a May shooting death in Tyler were in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Friday. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn are charged with capital murder in connection with the May 13, 2021 shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, Texas Police Say to Beware of Warrant Scam Calls

Scammers are alive and well in East Texas. It can be as simple as sharing a Facebook post to your friends with a too good to be true offer to as threatening as a phone call saying police are on the way to arrest you if you don't pay up immediately. This scam is not that threatening but does say that you have a warrant out for your arrest and if you don't pay immediately, the warrant won't be cleared. Longview, Texas police are aware of the scam and don't want you to fall for it.
LONGVIEW, TX
wbap.com

Shakeup At Texas Rangers Amid Uvalde Massacre Response Investigation

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the chief of the team investigating the failed police response to the Uvalde massacre retired in September. Texas DPS posted a notice of Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins and Assistant Chief Brian Burzynski’s departures on its website...
TEXAS STATE
