Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
No One Wants Beer and Pizza, Here is a List of Moving Companies in Tyler, TX
When we were first moving out of our parents' house, we would get our friends to help us move boxes and it would only take some beer and pizza to get people to help out. But as we all get a little older, and our bodies take more time to recover, beer and pizza are not enough to get us to help out when people are moving. If we have friends in a tough spot, of course we will help, but no one wants to help move. Which is why I wanted to put together this list of highest rated moving companies in the Tyler, Texas area.
6 Wonderful Wedding Cake Decorators in Tyler, Texas
It’s such an exciting time when couples are planning their wedding, it’s the start of their life together. As we all do, every couple wants every last detail of their wedding to be perfect. This includes the photos, the flowers, and of course the wedding cake. Which is why when I saw a woman ask online where the best places to go for a wedding cake in the Tyler, TX area I wanted to share the recommendations with you.
A Travel Website Found a Strange Highlight After Visiting Tyler, Texas
If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
Have You Seen This Man Who is Missing in Henderson County, TX?
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their Facebook page regarding a man who is missing. Have you seen him?. There are few things more heart-wrenching than wondering where a family member may be when you haven't heard from them in a long while. We can't imagine what the friends and family of one man who is currently being missed in Henderson County, Texas must be going through.
East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest
Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.
Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know
We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
See The Original ‘Halloween’ on the Big Screen in Tyler, TX Halloween Night
It's a classic. In fact some say that it's the best Halloween movie ever. Certainly one of the most influential. Well, some great news for an entire new generation, now they can see the Halloween classic "Halloween" on the big screen right here in Tyler, TX. The synopsis is classic....
Bring Your Pole to Tyler State Park! The Catfish are Here!
Heads up all of you lovers of fishing! The catfish have arrived and are waiting for you at the Tyler State Park Lake!. Thanks to the Inland Fisheries Division, the Tyler State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced on their Facebook page that the catfish are ready and waiting for you now in Tyler, Texas!
Police Ask for Help from Public in Identifying Alleged Thief in Tyler, TX
Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post on their public Facebook page asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying a woman suspected of alleged theft at a business in the Tyler area. Do you recognize this person?. According to the post shared by the police department in...
Longview, Texas Police Say to Beware of Warrant Scam Calls
Scammers are alive and well in East Texas. It can be as simple as sharing a Facebook post to your friends with a too good to be true offer to as threatening as a phone call saying police are on the way to arrest you if you don't pay up immediately. This scam is not that threatening but does say that you have a warrant out for your arrest and if you don't pay immediately, the warrant won't be cleared. Longview, Texas police are aware of the scam and don't want you to fall for it.
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson
It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
People Share 23 of Their Favorite Spots to Host Holiday Parties in Tyler, TX
The question is: "What are some of the best places in Tyler for hosting holiday parties--particularly for larger groups of people?" Believe it or not, it's time to start booking places for your holiday parties--they fill up fast. Whether you're planning a small gathering for a dozen friends or you've...
Why One Tyler, TX Woman Rejects the Claim that: ‘People Just Don’t Want to Work!”
Some of us in East Texas feel a little baffled by the ongoing labor shortage in East Texas. However, one Tyler, TX woman rejects the claim that it's just because "people don't wanna work." There's a strong chance that by this juncture you've become familiar with the "Great Resignation." Wikipedia...
58 Y.O. Skating Rink Burns Down In Gilmer, Texas But Promises To Rebuild
Countless numbers of couple skate and fast skate sessions have taken place at the Gilmer Starplex skating rink in Gilmer, Texas since 1964. In addition to limbo contests, races, reverse skates, and birthdays being celebrated throughout the years. Those events have since come to a halt thanks to a fire that totally destroyed the family skate center Monday evening.
A Fun Night In Tyler, TX! Our Photos From Rose City Music Festival
It's been a couple of weeks and we're still dizzy and recovering from what turned out to be not only the PARTY of the year but also the biggest festival in the history of downtown Tyler, The Inaugural Rose City Music Festival!. Over 7,000 People Came From Near And Far...
This is Why People Can’t Stop Talking About This Bakery in Tyler, TX
There's a bakery in Tyler, Texas that people seem really excited about. We have many great bakeries in East Texas. And clearly, it seems we have another one. Lately, people just can't stop talking about how much they adore this new little place at 119 West Front Street in Tyler.
Hip Hop Icon Nelly Delivers All The Hits In Tyler, TX At Rose City Music Festival
Its rare that East Texas gets an opportunity to have a Grammy Award winning icon performing in town so it was a no surprise to us that thousands came from near and far to catch hip hop star Nelly performing live at the Inaugural Rose City Music Festival. Nelly Rocked...
Not Much Training Is Needed When You Adopt Cash From Pets Fur People
Adopting a dog is a life-long commitment that comes with a lot of training, especially if they're a puppy. You'll have to break them of chewing on things, learn when to let you know when they need to go outside to potty along with basic obedience training. Sometimes you can get lucky and adopt a dog from an animal shelter that understands some basic commands and has been house-trained.
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
