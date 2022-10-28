Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utahutes.com
Women's Basketball Hosts Westminster Tuesday
The University of Utah women's basketball program returns to action on Tuesday night when they host the Westminster Griffins in the battle of SLC at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT in their final tune-up before the start of the regular season. TUESDAY'S MATCHUP.
utahutes.com
Utah Volleyball Falls To UCLA On Sunday Afternoon
SALT LAKE CITY – Offensive struggles on Sunday in the Huntsman Center for Utah Volleyball saw the UCLA Bruins down Utah in three sets (25-18, 25-18, 26-24). Utah hit just .164 in the match compared to UCLA's .256 hitting percentage, causing Utah to walk away with a weekend split against the pair of LA schools.
utahutes.com
A Night with the Runnin' Utes Return vs. Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY – The 2022-23 Utah men's basketball team will unofficially get a kickstart to the season this Wednesday, Nov. 2, when it plays host to Westminster as part of its Night with the Runnin' Utes inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Krista Blunk will have the call...
utahutes.com
Women’s Soccer draws with California, 0-0
BERKELEY, Calif. – Evie Vitali saved a penalty kick in the 71st minute and the University of Utah women's soccer team posted its seventh clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 tie with the California Golden Bears in Pac-12 action on Sunday afternoon at Edwards Stadium. This tie...
utahutes.com
Kyle Whittingham Weekly Press Conference: Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham held his weekly press conference on Monday, meeting with members of the media inside the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center. Selected quotes from Coach Whittingham can be seen below. The full press conference is available here.
utahutes.com
No. 8 USC Defeats Women’s Swim & Dive, 145-111
SALT LAKE CITY – Norah Hay bested the field in the 200 backstroke, but that proved to be the only victory of the day for the University of Utah women's swimming and diving team, as they fell to the No. 8 USC Trojans, 145-111, on Saturday afternoon at the Ute Natatorium.
Comments / 0