Newport, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thebeveragejournal.com

Tuscan Wine Dinner Brings Italy to Providence

The University Club in Providence, in collaboration with Best Beverage, hosted a Tuscan Wine Dinner for club guests on Sept. 22. Amanda Fuller, Account Executive, Best Beverage, educated participants on the Italian wine region, varietals and portfolio selections throughout the six-course meal, which included Palagetto Vernaccia di San Gimignano 2019, Capanna Sangiobio White Sangiovese 2019, Capanna Rosso del Cerro Sangiovese 2018, Campo alla Sughera Bolgheri 2009, Mastrojanni Brunello di Montalcino “Vigna Loreto Riserva” 2013 and Vin Santo for the dessert course.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee.  The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
miltontimes.com

Milton House of Pizza will close Oct. 31

After 14 years of making the perfect pizza and comfort food favorites, Spiro Demakes was at Milton House of Pizza on a recent sunny day pushing pizza dough into a pan and feeling gratitude for the friends and customers who have made his little restaurant a success. With the enticing...
MILTON, MA
foodgressing.com

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
NEWPORT, RI
country1025.com

The Saddest Halloween Song Ever By Ayla Brown

Halloween Disappointment When I moved to Massachusetts. I’ve always taken Halloween wicked seriously. I COMMIT to the costume! I love buying the candy! I get excited to decorate the house and make a crockpot of chili and invite family over. It’s always been a favorite holiday for me. When I lived in Tennessee our neighborhood was huge and filled with really nice homes (and really great candy). Kids came form all over the county to trick-o-treat in our hood. Even across the street from me my neighbor made a Halloween MAZE in her yard with smoke machines, and witches that popped out of coffins, and big candy bars for the kids.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views

(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Providence’s homeless population calling for change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence pounds Assumption in preseason scrimmage

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College defeated Assumption 106-69 on Saturday afternoon in a preseason scrimmage at the AMP. The Friars are coming off their best season in over two decades, making it to the Sweet Sixteen. PC opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at home against Rider.
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 5 New, 6 Solds

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 10/28/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
nerej.com

Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m

North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Popculture

Boxer Accused of Animal Abuse

A Rhode Island boxer is facing charges of animal abuse after allegedly beating his girlfriend's dog, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said last week. Robert Nolette Jr. was arrested late last month after Coco, an 8-year-old beagle mix was brought to the Bay State Veterinary Hospital with injuries indicating physical abuse. Nolette, 22, and his girlfriend previously brought Coco to another veterinary hospital in August for rib fractures.
SCITUATE, RI
theweektoday.com

Developer plans to break ground on Rochester Crossroads in spring

ROCHESTER – Construction for the 208-unit Rochester Crossroads project is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, said developer Kenneth Steen of Steen Realty. Since its initial proposal in April 2019, the plan for Rochester Crossroads underwent many changes before the Planning Board gave its approval on Jan. 26, 2021. At that Jan. 26 meeting, the developer stated that the project was ready to begin.
ROCHESTER, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes

1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

