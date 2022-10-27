Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Related
thebeveragejournal.com
Tuscan Wine Dinner Brings Italy to Providence
The University Club in Providence, in collaboration with Best Beverage, hosted a Tuscan Wine Dinner for club guests on Sept. 22. Amanda Fuller, Account Executive, Best Beverage, educated participants on the Italian wine region, varietals and portfolio selections throughout the six-course meal, which included Palagetto Vernaccia di San Gimignano 2019, Capanna Sangiobio White Sangiovese 2019, Capanna Rosso del Cerro Sangiovese 2018, Campo alla Sughera Bolgheri 2009, Mastrojanni Brunello di Montalcino “Vigna Loreto Riserva” 2013 and Vin Santo for the dessert course.
‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee. The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
miltontimes.com
Milton House of Pizza will close Oct. 31
After 14 years of making the perfect pizza and comfort food favorites, Spiro Demakes was at Milton House of Pizza on a recent sunny day pushing pizza dough into a pan and feeling gratitude for the friends and customers who have made his little restaurant a success. With the enticing...
foodgressing.com
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
country1025.com
The Saddest Halloween Song Ever By Ayla Brown
Halloween Disappointment When I moved to Massachusetts. I’ve always taken Halloween wicked seriously. I COMMIT to the costume! I love buying the candy! I get excited to decorate the house and make a crockpot of chili and invite family over. It’s always been a favorite holiday for me. When I lived in Tennessee our neighborhood was huge and filled with really nice homes (and really great candy). Kids came form all over the county to trick-o-treat in our hood. Even across the street from me my neighbor made a Halloween MAZE in her yard with smoke machines, and witches that popped out of coffins, and big candy bars for the kids.
Narragansett couple transforms basement into nefarious Harry Potter alleyway
Corinne Adams is a huge Harry Potter fan. That's why she and her husband transformed their basement into Knockturn Alley, which is described as a shopping plaza devoted to the Dark Arts.
Turnto10.com
Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
Moses Brown shuts out Pilgrim, finishes season undefeated
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Moses Brown finished the regular season undefeated with a 28-0 win over Pilgrim. The Quakers locked up the No. 1 seed in Division III-B heading into the playoffs next week.
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
Providence pounds Assumption in preseason scrimmage
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College defeated Assumption 106-69 on Saturday afternoon in a preseason scrimmage at the AMP. The Friars are coming off their best season in over two decades, making it to the Sweet Sixteen. PC opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at home against Rider.
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 5 New, 6 Solds
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 10/28/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m
North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
Popculture
Boxer Accused of Animal Abuse
A Rhode Island boxer is facing charges of animal abuse after allegedly beating his girlfriend's dog, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said last week. Robert Nolette Jr. was arrested late last month after Coco, an 8-year-old beagle mix was brought to the Bay State Veterinary Hospital with injuries indicating physical abuse. Nolette, 22, and his girlfriend previously brought Coco to another veterinary hospital in August for rib fractures.
Fasten Your Seatbelt for a Loaded Tater Tot Flight That’s Taking off in New Bedford
To all my tater tot connoisseurs, I might have found the tastiest jackpot on the SouthCoast. Over at the Airport Grille in New Bedford is where you'll find some pretty exciting menu items, but one of them far exceeded my expectations. On Sunday, October 30th, my fiance and I celebrated...
theweektoday.com
Developer plans to break ground on Rochester Crossroads in spring
ROCHESTER – Construction for the 208-unit Rochester Crossroads project is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, said developer Kenneth Steen of Steen Realty. Since its initial proposal in April 2019, the plan for Rochester Crossroads underwent many changes before the Planning Board gave its approval on Jan. 26, 2021. At that Jan. 26 meeting, the developer stated that the project was ready to begin.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes
1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
Pawtucket Times
Archie Miller: Justin Mazzulla is a perfect fit for URI basketball program
EAST PROVIDENCE – From where Archie Miller stands, you would never know that one of the graduate assistants on the URI men’s basketball staff is the younger brother of the interim head coach of the Boston Celtics. “It never comes up and I think that’s the thing I...
Comments / 0