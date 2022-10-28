ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
menastar.com

Friends of the Library Bookstore reopening at their new location

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The all-volunteer charity organization, the Friends of the Texarkana Public Library, were delighted to have a very busy reopening of their new bookstore location at 2024 N. State Line Ave. on Texarkana’s Ark. side on Friday. The store is not only full of reduced-rate, previously...
TEXARKANA, AR
ssnewstelegram.com

Mount Pleasant students tour My Perfect Pet

A group of business students from Mount Pleasant High School visited My Perfect Pet to see how the company manufactures its “perfect” pet food on Friday. Karen Neola, founder and owner of My Perfect Pet, gave the MPHS students some insight on how to start and grow a business. Neola, herself, grew from humble beginnings [her home], gradually transforming into the major operation it is today, located in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
txktoday.com

Let’s Do the Time Warp Again!

Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show were treated to the first-ever showing of the film at the Perot Theatre last Friday night. There were costumes, glowsticks, bubbles, singing, dancing in the aisles, comments yelled at the screen, and probably the most enthusiastic demonstration of crowd participation ever witnessed in Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana restaurant helps feed hungry children around the world

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana restaurant is on a mission to help save starving children around the world. Tacos For Life has 26 locations in seven states, including the one in Texarkana. The business was started in 2014. The chain restaurant has distributed millions of meals to children, and it's...
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

A&M-Texarkana Set to Resume Popular Trunk or Treat Event and Add Haunted Trails to the Halloween Fun

Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Student Life and the Student Athletes Advisory Council are hosting a free city-wide Trunk or Treat event on Monday, October 31st from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Various university departments, student organizations, and athletic teams will be on the university lawn with candy and activities for local families to enjoy.
TEXARKANA, TX
1130 AM: The Tiger

When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here

The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Texarkana doctors seeing an increase in RSV cases

TEXARKANA, Texas - Hospitals across the country are dealing with a troubling surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases, which tend to affect young children the most. Health officials in the Texarkana area say they've also seen an uptick in the highly contagious virus. Doctors are urging parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of RSV.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Cyclist killed in south Shreveport hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 40s was riding down the 200 block of Mayo Rd. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. Officials believe the car may be a Kia.
SHREVEPORT, LA
swarkansasnews.com

Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years

A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Jury Gets Confession Letters

The jury in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County had their first look Tuesday at the two confession letters prosecutors say Parker fabricated to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby. A jury convicted Parker on Oct. 3 in Hancock’s murder, and she now faces the death penalty.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Union County has second COVID-19 death in two days

Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365.
UNION COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy