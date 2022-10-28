Read full article on original website
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
menastar.com
The Crossties Venue hosts crowd at Fall Festival despite drizzling rain
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Judging by the size of the crowd, some drizzling rain did not stop folks from coming out to the 3rd Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, hosted by the Crossties Venue in downtown Texarkana. Raleigh Andrews, General Manager for the Crossties and coordinator for the Fall Festival...
There Are 10 Super Bands Playing This Weekend In Texarkana
"The Dusty Rose Band" and "Stiff Necked Fools" Highlight your spooky weekend live music in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork in Texarkana will feature...
menastar.com
Friends of the Library Bookstore reopening at their new location
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The all-volunteer charity organization, the Friends of the Texarkana Public Library, were delighted to have a very busy reopening of their new bookstore location at 2024 N. State Line Ave. on Texarkana’s Ark. side on Friday. The store is not only full of reduced-rate, previously...
ssnewstelegram.com
Mount Pleasant students tour My Perfect Pet
A group of business students from Mount Pleasant High School visited My Perfect Pet to see how the company manufactures its “perfect” pet food on Friday. Karen Neola, founder and owner of My Perfect Pet, gave the MPHS students some insight on how to start and grow a business. Neola, herself, grew from humble beginnings [her home], gradually transforming into the major operation it is today, located in Sulphur Springs.
txktoday.com
Let’s Do the Time Warp Again!
Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show were treated to the first-ever showing of the film at the Perot Theatre last Friday night. There were costumes, glowsticks, bubbles, singing, dancing in the aisles, comments yelled at the screen, and probably the most enthusiastic demonstration of crowd participation ever witnessed in Texarkana.
KTBS
Texarkana restaurant helps feed hungry children around the world
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana restaurant is on a mission to help save starving children around the world. Tacos For Life has 26 locations in seven states, including the one in Texarkana. The business was started in 2014. The chain restaurant has distributed millions of meals to children, and it's...
txktoday.com
A&M-Texarkana Set to Resume Popular Trunk or Treat Event and Add Haunted Trails to the Halloween Fun
Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Student Life and the Student Athletes Advisory Council are hosting a free city-wide Trunk or Treat event on Monday, October 31st from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Various university departments, student organizations, and athletic teams will be on the university lawn with candy and activities for local families to enjoy.
When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here
The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
Santa to Make Early Stop in Texarkana at Four States Fairgrounds November 5
You may say oh it's way too early to start thinking about Christmas but after Halloween this coming Monday the holiday and Christmas season will be official. So get ready for the Candy Cane Corral. All of us in Texarkana are lucky because it looks like Santa wants to make an early stop here and get photos made with the kids.
KSLA
Texarkana doctor found guilty of overprescribing controlled substances
QUEST LGBTQ+ Music & Arts festival 'welcomes you with the most open of arms'. The event is taking place at Seventh Tap Brewing Project. Humane Society of NWLA, Marilyn’s Place hope to bring awareness to adoption disparities surrounding black dogs. NWLA Humane Society says black dogs and cats are...
KTBS
Texarkana doctors seeing an increase in RSV cases
TEXARKANA, Texas - Hospitals across the country are dealing with a troubling surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases, which tend to affect young children the most. Health officials in the Texarkana area say they've also seen an uptick in the highly contagious virus. Doctors are urging parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of RSV.
KTBS
Former TISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student released on bond
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records. Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at...
ktalnews.com
Cyclist killed in south Shreveport hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 40s was riding down the 200 block of Mayo Rd. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. Officials believe the car may be a Kia.
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
KTLO
Texarkana physician found guilty of prescribing controlled substance without legitimate medical purpose
TEXARKANA, AR – A federal jury convicted a Texarkana doctor yesterday on two counts of Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance Without an Effective Prescription and two counts of Distribution of a Schedule V Controlled Substance Without an Effective Prescription. According to court documents and evidence presented at...
easttexasradio.com
Jury Gets Confession Letters
The jury in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County had their first look Tuesday at the two confession letters prosecutors say Parker fabricated to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby. A jury convicted Parker on Oct. 3 in Hancock’s murder, and she now faces the death penalty.
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has second COVID-19 death in two days
Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365.
Texas man arrested after 'scaring the bejeebies' out of Walmart shoppers with hatchet in pants
A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and "scaring the beejeebies" out of Walmart shoppers after strolling a parking lot with a hatchet in his pants.
inforney.com
Taylor Parker penalty phase: Emotional testimony about baby cut from womb
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The attention Thursday during the penalty phase of Taylor Parker's murder trial turned to a child who never had a chance to live because of heinous way it came into the world. Parker killed Reagan Hancock, 21, then cut her baby from her womb. That...
