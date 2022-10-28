Read full article on original website
Elk Grove Citizen
Laguna Creek at 7-3 doesn't make football post-season
The Sac-Joaquin Section football championship playoff brackets were announced this afternoon and, once again, Laguna Creek - with a 7-3 overall record - was left out of the Division II brackets. "The part that doesn’t make sense to me is why teams are placed into divisions before the season," Cardinal...
Photos: Casa Roble rolls past Delta 41-14 to win Golden Empire League championship
Connor Campbell throws for two touchdowns to lead the Rams
Elk Grove Citizen
Mustangs wrap up 5th Metro championship
After the Pacers scored on their opening drive, Laguna Creek got on the board with a Mitchell Labrado to Malachi Bean-Seay TD pass for an early 7-6 lead. The pair hooked up early in the second period on another touchdown pass for a 13-12 Cardinal advantage. From there it was all Pacers. They led 40-13 by halftime.
Football coach, athletic director lose after 84-0 win in Northern California high school game
Former NFL player Travis Raciti, a second-year football coach at College Park-Pleasant Hill, and his athletic director have been suspended the last two games of the regular season in the aftermath of an 84-0 victory last week over Ygnacio Valley-Concord, the San Jose Mercury News reported. ...
Elk Grove Citizen
James McAllister
James Brian “Scotty” McAllister, 90, of Elk Grove, California, passed away on Oct.14, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife, Esther Grace (Coffman) McAllister; his parents, James Neil McAllister and Gladys Evelyn Petersen; his brothers Roger “Skeets” and Russell, and his sister, Jeraldine Geiger. He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca “Becky” (David Sterrett) and Vikki; beloved grandson, Damon Sterrett; brother Glenn (MaryAnn) McAllister; and many nieces and nephews.
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Elk Grove's nature park opens
The public can visit a new showcase of Elk Grove’s wetland environment at a 2.7-acre park that’s tucked away from Elk Grove Boulevard. Elk Grove Nature Park officially opened on Oct. 19, and visitors can relax in a small grove that includes a boardwalk, walking paths, and a bridge over a future vernal pool. This project’s first phase was completed this fall as part of a $521,600 construction project. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) plans to raise funds for future amenities such as a play area, an agricultural garden, and a building that houses a nature center.
Bomb threat cleared at Davis school
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department investigated a possible threat at Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High on Friday, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District. At 11:37 a.m. the district announced the campus is safe and the shelter in place order was lifted. The district said that a note in a boy’s […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Accident With Major Injury Occurs in Pleasant Grove
Sunset Boulevard Rollover Accident Occurs When Two Vehicles Crash. A rollover accident north of Rio Linda in the Pleasant Grove area involving a two-vehicle head-on crash occurred on October 26. The collision happened at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Howsley Road around 6:35 a.m. and involved a Honda Pilot and Toyota Scion. The Toyota was found overturned by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) upon their arrival, blocking the eastbound traffic on Howsley.
ecosacramento.net
Sacramento-Reno Rail Extension Study
Sacramento-Reno Rail Extension Study: are you interested in expanded passenger rail service from the Bay Area and Sacramento to Tahoe & Reno? Take a few minutes to share your thoughts! If you complete the survey, you will be entered in a drawing for a weekend getaway to the Reno/Tahoe area!
Are the Proud Boys growing in the Sacramento region?
DAVIS — A conservative speaking event hosted by a student organization at UC Davis was canceled due to safety concerns after a brawl broke out involving members of the Proud Boys, a known extremist group. The UC Davis student chapter of Turning Point USA held a speaking event featuring Stephen Davis, known as "MAGA Hulk." The event was set up to be held Tuesday night in a conference center on the UC Davis campus. The topic, according to a social media advertisement about the event, was "topics related to systemic racism and the lies that surround the topic." The event brought out...
Fire destroys Orangevale mobile home, knocks out power to mobile home park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire destroyed an Orangevale mobile home and knocked out power to the mobile home park, fire officials said in a Tweet. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews were called to the Pioneer Mobile Home Park on Main Avenue around 7:20 a.m. Saturday after a fire broke out.
San Joaquin County celebrates new crop of six inductees to Agricultural Hall of Fame
Six people were inducted into the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame at a ceremony held recently in Stockton. The Agricultural Hall of Fame honors mentors and leaders who have contributed to agriculture and their communities in significant ways, according to the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the Oct. 20 event at the Robert Cabral Agriculture Center.
ca.gov
Various overnight lane closures scheduled on Interstate 80 between Vacaville and Fairfield starting on Oct. 31 starting at 8:00 P.M.
(Maximum Enforcement in Construction Work Zone; Speed Limit is 55 MPH) (SOLANO COUNTY)—Caltrans has scheduled various overnight lane closures along Interstate 80(I-80) through Vacaville and Fairfield to allow crews to restripe and place temporary concrete barriers also known as K-Rail along the mainline starting on the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 15.
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Sacramento, CA
If you are visiting Sacramento, you need to sample its extensive cuisine. It is one of the top 10 ‘foodie cities’ in the US, and for good reason, there is a variety in the restaurants, the food they serve and the unique moods and décor in each.
Calaveras Enterprise
Hunter finds human remains near Mokelumne River
Calaveras County Search and Rescue (SAR) has recovered human remains in a rugged area near Glencoe. The remains were found within a “steep drainage” near the Mokelumne River by a hunter, who reported the discovery to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23 at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Men in ski masks attempt to rob McClatchy High Students, school district says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the past week, men in ski masks have attempted to rob students at C.K. McClatchy High School, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The district said that two separate attempted robbery’s occurred in the surrounding neighborhood of the school and that no students were physically harmed. “We have […]
Over $3,000 in Nike items stolen from Roseville sporting goods
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees […]
Pedestrian killed in Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, police officials said. Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the area of Tri Stations Road and Roseville Road on reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
