The Associated Press

Atlantic Division opponents meet when Florida hosts Ottawa

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Ottawa Senators (4-3-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (4-3-1, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Florida Panthers play the Ottawa Senators.

Florida went 19-9-2 in Atlantic Division play and had a 58-18-6 record overall last season. The Panthers committed 337 total penalties last season, averaging 4.1 per game and serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and went 11-12-3 in Atlantic Division play last season. The Senators scored 224 total goals last season, with 48 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Anton Forsberg: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

