LOUDON, N.H. – Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., discussed the subpoena that the House January 6 committee issued to former President Donald Trump, saying that she believes he will comply with it but that the committee is prepared in case he does not. In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, host...
Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) tells CNN's Jake Tapper why he thinks the Democratic Party's efforts to boost primary challengers to some GOP lawmakers will backfire.
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
CNN — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has endorsed a Democratic House colleague from Michigan locked in a competitive reelection fight and will campaign for her next week. In a statement Thursday, Cheney described Rep. Elissa Slotkin, with whom she serves on the Armed Services Committee, as “a...
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
Donald Trump running for president in 2024 could cause the Republican party to fracture, according to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). What Happened: “The party has either to come back from where we are right now, which is a very dangerous and toxic place, or the party will splinter and there will be a new conservative party that rises,” Cheney told NBC News' Chuck Todd.
If Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) thought Fox News would warmly welcome her suggestion to impeach President Joe Biden if Republicans take the House, she may be in for a rude awakening.“I think that's a rotten idea,” Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney flatly stated on Tuesday morning.“It’s bad for the country,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, recently told the New York Post that GOP lawmakers could take up impeachment proceedings on the president next year following investigations into the Biden family’s business dealings.Additionally, she said that Republicans believe the president made an “illegal” proposal...
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Democrats are on course to hold on to the governor’s mansion in Michigan as Tudor Dixon’s campaign is failing to pick up steam in the race’s crucial home stretch, a CBS New/YouGov poll finds. The poll, published on Sunday, shows Gretchen Whitmer six points ahead of her...
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) on Sunday said voters in both parties are running away from their current and former party leaders, current President Biden and former President Trump. “Democrats don’t want Biden or [Vice President] Harris either, and Republicans frankly don’t want Trump. And they’re the ones...
Voters foresee mostly gridlock if Republicans win control of the House in the midterms, but three-fourths predict an inquiry into the president's son.
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - "A week from tomorrow, Tarrant County is going to be bright, bright red," Senator Ted Cruz said.Cruz told the crowd at the Shannon Brewing Company in Keller that he backed their candidate for County Judge Tim O'Hare. "On Election Day, Tarrant County is going to elect my friend Tim O'Hare as County Judge," he said.O'Hare told supporters, "We're going to give people property tax relief, our property taxes are too high, and we've got to cut them. I tell you what else I'm going to do: we're going to have the backs of law enforcement. We're going...
Recent polls show Hochul only has a small lead over Zeldin, who hopes to become the first Republican governor in the state since 2006.
Republican Kari Lake took a swipe at Rep. Liz Cheney after the fellow Republican spent $500,000 on an ad to try and persuade people in Arizona not to vote for her party colleague. “I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona now I absolutely would,” Cheney says in the ad. Lake fired back on Twitter claiming that Cheney’s ad had actually helped her campaign achieve $300,000 in donations in one day as she fights a close race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. “Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite,” Lake said on social media. “Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic political movement.”
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
On August 2, freshman Rep. Peter Meijer lost the Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District to John Gibbs, a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. Gibbs' victory over Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump, highlights the strange role Democrats are now playing in the GOP's internecine battles. The...
Colorado Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea visited the U.S. southern border this week, telling Fox News Digital that the migrant crisis is "overwhelming" authorities — as the border remains a top issue ahead of the upcoming midterm elections and as O'Dea calls for a "comprehensive" solution. O’Dea, who...
In Saturday campaign speeches, Tudor Dixon and Shane Hernandez, GOP candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, echoed similar statements made throughout the election cycle, primarily focusing on education and policing, topics important to loyal Republicans. But the presence of newly independent and former Hawaiian congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard in this weekend’s...
