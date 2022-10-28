ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

CBS News

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
HAWAII STATE
NBC News

George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea

Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Trump 2024 Nomination Will Split Republicans And Give Rise To A New Conservative Party, Says Liz Cheney

Donald Trump running for president in 2024 could cause the Republican party to fracture, according to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). What Happened: “The party has either to come back from where we are right now, which is a very dangerous and toxic place, or the party will splinter and there will be a new conservative party that rises,” Cheney told NBC News' Chuck Todd.
WYOMING STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox Hosts Trash GOP’s ‘Rotten Idea’ to Impeach Biden

If Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) thought Fox News would warmly welcome her suggestion to impeach President Joe Biden if Republicans take the House, she may be in for a rude awakening.“I think that's a rotten idea,” Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney flatly stated on Tuesday morning.“It’s bad for the country,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, recently told the New York Post that GOP lawmakers could take up impeachment proceedings on the president next year following investigations into the Biden family’s business dealings.Additionally, she said that Republicans believe the president made an “illegal” proposal...
CBS DFW

Tarrant County Republicans & Democrats urge supporters to vote

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - "A week from tomorrow, Tarrant County is going to be bright, bright red," Senator Ted Cruz said.Cruz told the crowd at the Shannon Brewing Company in Keller that he backed their candidate for County Judge Tim O'Hare. "On Election Day, Tarrant County is going to elect my friend Tim O'Hare as County Judge," he said.O'Hare told supporters, "We're going to give people property tax relief, our property taxes are too high, and we've got to cut them. I tell you what else I'm going to do: we're going to have the backs of law enforcement. We're going...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Thanks Liz Cheney for ‘Anti-Endorsement’

Republican Kari Lake took a swipe at Rep. Liz Cheney after the fellow Republican spent $500,000 on an ad to try and persuade people in Arizona not to vote for her party colleague. “I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona now I absolutely would,” Cheney says in the ad. Lake fired back on Twitter claiming that Cheney’s ad had actually helped her campaign achieve $300,000 in donations in one day as she fights a close race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. “Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite,” Lake said on social media. “Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic political movement.”
ARIZONA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Reason.com

Why Are Democrats Still Backing Trumpists in GOP Primaries?

On August 2, freshman Rep. Peter Meijer lost the Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District to John Gibbs, a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. Gibbs' victory over Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump, highlights the strange role Democrats are now playing in the GOP's internecine battles. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Former Democratic congresswoman joins Dixon, courting independent voters as midterms loom

In Saturday campaign speeches, Tudor Dixon and Shane Hernandez, GOP candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, echoed similar statements made throughout the election cycle, primarily focusing on education and policing, topics important to loyal Republicans. But the presence of newly independent and former Hawaiian congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard in this weekend’s...
MICHIGAN STATE

