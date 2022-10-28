ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, OH

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia’s support heartening for football team

The buzz coming from within the City of Xenia since early September has brought so many needed smiles and optimism to Greene County. An early season showdown for the Xenia Buccaneers football team hosting Piqua was a proving ground if the team was potentially for real or not. A few...
XENIA, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Bellbrook seniors leave lasting memories

VANDALIA — Once Bellbrook got comfortable in the match, they competed evenly against one of the state’s best. They needed a little too long to get to that point though as Cincinnati Ursuline, ranked No. 1 in the final OHSVCA state poll of the regular season, flexed is strength in a three set 25-13, 25-14, 25-22, win in the Division I district final match on Saturday at Butler High School.
BELLBROOK, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Five Greene County schools advance to state XC meet

TROY — Four teams and four individuals from Greene County qualified for the state cross country championships with their performances at regionals. The regional meet was held near Troy High School on Saturday. Division I had the Beavercreek girls team, along with Beavercreek boys individual Nathan Massie and Tyler...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Baseball Team Kicked Out after Fight

Chillicothe – Police we’re called after a fight broke out with two baseball teams in the park. According to Chillicothe Police department they were dispatched to the baseball field near the swimming pool in Yoctangee Park in reference to a large fight. Upon arrival Police made contact with...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
OHIO STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music

CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Put your toys away, don't delay! WCPO has an 'Uncle Al' retrospective on the way

"Put your toys away, don't delay. Help your Mommy have a happy day." If you know that song, then WCPO-TV's special about the Uncle Al Show is for you. Cincinnati's Uncle Al, a one-hour retrospective airing 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Channel 9, is the station's first retrospective of the popular children's TV show broadcast from 1950 to 1985.
CINCINNATI, OH
peakofohio.com

Several railroad crossings to be repaired this week

Crews from CSX Railroad are performing repairs to several rail crossings this week. Today, crews are working on the railroad crossing on County Road 57. The railroad crossing located on Stockyard Road (Township Road 217) will be worked on tomorrow (November 1). Lastly, the railroad crossing located at Garfield and...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WKRC

Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
BLUE ASH, OH
WTOV 9

Monforton: 'The Catholic church is not leaving the Ohio Valley'

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The proposed merger of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville with the Diocese of Columbus has brought a lot of questions among the faithful. That includes from clergy in the diocese. NEWS9’s conversation with Bishop Jeffrey Monforton did have some ground rules. We were to stick with...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
abandonedway.com

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 SB causes 3 injuries in Miami Township

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were called to a scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Miami Township on Sunday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post, crews were dispatched to the scene of a four vehicle accident on I-75 southbound at I-675 North at 12:05 p.m. OSP Dayton Post says 3 people were […]
DAYTON, OH

