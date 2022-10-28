Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
whmi.com
Local Events To Mark Homeless Awareness Month
The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care is inviting the community to participate in a screening of the movie “The Pursuit of Happyness” as part of November’s Homeless Awareness Month. The screening will take place at the Historic Howell Theater on Veterans Day - Friday, November 11th....
whmi.com
Opposing Interests Debate Brighton Marijuana Ballot Proposal
Opposing sides are debating a controversial ballot proposal that would allow marijuana facilities in the City of Brighton if passed by voters in the upcoming November General Election. The City is among the communities that “opted out” of allowing marijuana facilities. However, the “Say Yes to Brighton” committee, which is...
HometownLife.com
New nursing school opens its doors in Bingham Farms for metro Detroit area students
The tiny village of Bingham Farms is now a college town. Hondros College of Nursing opened its most-recent campus this fall in one of the office buildings near 13 Mile and Telegraph roads. Its location was a strategic one, said Carlos Guzmán, the school's executive director of the campuses in Bingham Farms and Maumee, Ohio.
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
corpmagazine.com
Reports: Compuware Moving to Southfield
Peter Karmonos Jr., the co-founder of Compuware, moved the computer giant from its home in Farmington Hills into a new $350 million building in downtown Detroit in 2003. Nearly two decades later, Compuware may be on the move again. According to published reports, Compuware is about to move from its...
Owner calls for demolition of Lakeside Mall to pave way for $1 billion mixed-use project
Out with the old and in with the new — it’s what the Lakeside Mall owner plans to do after proposing to tear down most of the property to make way for a new mixed-use project.
Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished
Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
Highland Park residents are skeptical about anonymous donor's $10B donation
Friday afternoon black business leaders from Highland Park announced a plan to pay off the city's debt to the region's water authority and invest $10 billion into the city.
Auto supplier Lear to open $80M EV parts manufacturing facility in Michigan
Southfield-based Lear Corp. will open an $80 million manufacturing facility that will "provide hundreds of highly skilled jobs" in Michigan after the automotive supplier won a program with General Motors Co., the company said Thursday. Lear was selected to exclusively supply battery disconnect units on all full-size sport utility vehicles...
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
Detroit News
Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership
The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
skylinepost.org
“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”
On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
U-M cyberattack hits 33K patients
The personal information of about 33,850 Michigan Medicine patients was compromised through a phishing scheme that targeted employee emails, the Ann Arbor-based health system announced Thursday. Cyberattackers were able to get names, medical record numbers, addresses, dates of birth, diagnostic and treatment information and/or health insurance information of some of...
pprowl.com
Tillson Street Decorations
On Tillson street in Romeo, MI, Halloween decorations are plastered all around, free for the public to walk down and look at all through the month of October. “I liked the clown house because it was very detailed, I rate it a four out of five because it was really cold,” junior Bethany Leonard said. “The Hocus Pocus house was my favorite. I also recommend the walkthrough because it is a fun thing to do with family and friends,” sophomore Matilyn Schodowski said.
fox2detroit.com
Judge dismisses part of assault suit against University of Michigan
MICHIGAN (AP) - A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by eight women alleging sexual harassment and assault by a former University of Michigan lecturer. Judge Thomas Cameron of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled Friday that the plaintiffs failed to file timely notices of intent to sue the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Bruce Conforth as required by law, The Detroit News reported.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots
Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
5 great spots for brunch in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If bottomless mimosas and Belgian waffles sound more appealing than plain eggs and buttered toast, you may have an infatuation with brunch. Lucky for you, Ann Arbor has plenty of brunch spots to choose from. Check out these five great brunch places in Ann Arbor. Stray...
Cockroach infestation so bad in Wyandotte neighborhood, officials cancel trick-or-treating
A letter from Wyandotte's city engineer to residents warns of a cockroach infestation in a home that is so bad that officials had to cancel trick-or-treating Monday on 20th Street "to prevent further roach migration." The decision, the warning went on to say, is "in the best interest of the citizens."
