ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whmi.com

Local Events To Mark Homeless Awareness Month

The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care is inviting the community to participate in a screening of the movie “The Pursuit of Happyness” as part of November’s Homeless Awareness Month. The screening will take place at the Historic Howell Theater on Veterans Day - Friday, November 11th....
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Opposing Interests Debate Brighton Marijuana Ballot Proposal

Opposing sides are debating a controversial ballot proposal that would allow marijuana facilities in the City of Brighton if passed by voters in the upcoming November General Election. The City is among the communities that “opted out” of allowing marijuana facilities. However, the “Say Yes to Brighton” committee, which is...
BRIGHTON, MI
corpmagazine.com

Reports: Compuware Moving to Southfield

Peter Karmonos Jr., the co-founder of Compuware, moved the computer giant from its home in Farmington Hills into a new $350 million building in downtown Detroit in 2003. Nearly two decades later, Compuware may be on the move again. According to published reports, Compuware is about to move from its...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
1470 WFNT

Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished

Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'

A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership

The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
skylinepost.org

“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”

On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
WIXOM, MI
The Detroit Free Press

U-M cyberattack hits 33K patients

The personal information of about 33,850 Michigan Medicine patients was compromised through a phishing scheme that targeted employee emails, the Ann Arbor-based health system announced Thursday. Cyberattackers were able to get names, medical record numbers, addresses, dates of birth, diagnostic and treatment information and/or health insurance information of some of...
pprowl.com

Tillson Street Decorations

On Tillson street in Romeo, MI, Halloween decorations are plastered all around, free for the public to walk down and look at all through the month of October. “I liked the clown house because it was very detailed, I rate it a four out of five because it was really cold,” junior Bethany Leonard said. “The Hocus Pocus house was my favorite. I also recommend the walkthrough because it is a fun thing to do with family and friends,” sophomore Matilyn Schodowski said.
ROMEO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Judge dismisses part of assault suit against University of Michigan

MICHIGAN (AP) - A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by eight women alleging sexual harassment and assault by a former University of Michigan lecturer. Judge Thomas Cameron of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled Friday that the plaintiffs failed to file timely notices of intent to sue the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Bruce Conforth as required by law, The Detroit News reported.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots

Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great spots for brunch in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If bottomless mimosas and Belgian waffles sound more appealing than plain eggs and buttered toast, you may have an infatuation with brunch. Lucky for you, Ann Arbor has plenty of brunch spots to choose from. Check out these five great brunch places in Ann Arbor. Stray...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy