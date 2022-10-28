ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Jackson Halloween Saturday 10-29-22 | Photo Gallery

Jackson Halloween Saturday, including Grand River Farmers Market, Jackson YMCA Halloween Event, Ella’s Halloween Bash, Jackson Symphony Orchestra Children’s Halloween Concert, and Soirée Macabre Art Show 2022. 10-29-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. Jackson Halloween Saturday, including Grand River Farmers Market, Jackson YMCA Halloween Event, Ella’s Halloween...
JACKSON, MI
Howell boy creates a full-scale Halloween trail at his Bates Street house

A lot of people in Howell go all-out for Halloween, and Gavin Gillaspie of 613 Bates Street is at the top of the list. The son of Jason and Gina Gillaspie, Gavin – with help from his younger brother Reid – has spent the last few weeks creating a fun and scary Halloween trail in their front yard. (See the video below.)
HOWELL, MI
South Lyon High School on lockdown due to threat, 2nd time in a week

(CBS Detroit) - South Lyons High School faces their 3rd lockdown this month after a threat was made around 11 a.m. on Monday morning.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the threat. Officials said in a release, "We take all threats seriously but don't believe this is credible."This is the second time in a week the high school received a threatening message.On Oct. 25, officials found a threat written on a second-floor bathroom wall claiming someone was "gonna shoot the school up."After conducting an investigation, the threat was considered not credible.On Oct. 4, a similar threat was made at South Lyon East High School, in which a lockdown occurred. A 15-year-old sophomore, who has since been charged, claimed a person had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school. The sophomore wrote the threat and reported it to the school administration, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosive or other dangerous weapon against students or staff on school property.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Lansing Police and Positive Somebody to promote positive mental health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department has teamed up with Positive Somebody to improve mental health within the community by distributing Positive Packs to people that may benefit from positive coping tools. They are looking to partner with the Lansing Police Department to have Positive Packs carried in...
LANSING, MI
Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident

Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
CANTON, MI
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
Fatal pedestrian crash highlights unexpected hazard for drivers

A Davison woman who died after being hit by a car on M-59 early Saturday is the fifth pedestrian death handled by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies so far this year. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was on foot on the freeway after fleeing an altercation inside a pickup truck when she was hit by what police believe is an Audi Q7 at 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning. She died shortly after arriving at an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office announced a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the driver.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Service set for CMU student killed in Gratiot crash

Funeral arrangements are set for a Central Michigan University student who died after a crash on US-127 in Gratiot County a week ago. Amanda Grace Kish, 18 and a freshman at CMU, was on her way home from Mt. Pleasant last Friday when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car, state police said.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Trunk or treating is in some cases is taking the place of trick-or-treating, as more parents are opting out of going door to door. “The pandemic has made it extremely hard for a lot of parents and a lot of people,” said one local resident. “So, this has just made it more convenient for us to come out together as a community and do this this way.”
SAGINAW, MI

