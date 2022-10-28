Read full article on original website
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
jtv.tv
Jackson Halloween Saturday 10-29-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Halloween Saturday, including Grand River Farmers Market, Jackson YMCA Halloween Event, Ella’s Halloween Bash, Jackson Symphony Orchestra Children’s Halloween Concert, and Soirée Macabre Art Show 2022. 10-29-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. Jackson Halloween Saturday, including Grand River Farmers Market, Jackson YMCA Halloween Event, Ella’s Halloween...
thelivingstonpost.com
Howell boy creates a full-scale Halloween trail at his Bates Street house
A lot of people in Howell go all-out for Halloween, and Gavin Gillaspie of 613 Bates Street is at the top of the list. The son of Jason and Gina Gillaspie, Gavin – with help from his younger brother Reid – has spent the last few weeks creating a fun and scary Halloween trail in their front yard. (See the video below.)
South Lyon High School on lockdown due to threat, 2nd time in a week
(CBS Detroit) - South Lyons High School faces their 3rd lockdown this month after a threat was made around 11 a.m. on Monday morning.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the threat. Officials said in a release, "We take all threats seriously but don't believe this is credible."This is the second time in a week the high school received a threatening message.On Oct. 25, officials found a threat written on a second-floor bathroom wall claiming someone was "gonna shoot the school up."After conducting an investigation, the threat was considered not credible.On Oct. 4, a similar threat was made at South Lyon East High School, in which a lockdown occurred. A 15-year-old sophomore, who has since been charged, claimed a person had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school. The sophomore wrote the threat and reported it to the school administration, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosive or other dangerous weapon against students or staff on school property.
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
WILX-TV
Lansing Police and Positive Somebody to promote positive mental health
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department has teamed up with Positive Somebody to improve mental health within the community by distributing Positive Packs to people that may benefit from positive coping tools. They are looking to partner with the Lansing Police Department to have Positive Packs carried in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
South Lyon High School locked down after 2nd threat to shoot up school in 6 days
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – South Lyon High School is locked down for the second time in six days after officials found a threatening message written on a wall. Administrators said they learned around 11 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31) that someone had written, “I will shoot this school up today” on the wall of a first-floor girl’s bathroom.
A movie shot primarily in greater Lansing premiered at the Sun Theatre Friday
Burmese refugee Thang Mung and his crew at iStar Video Production are back on the big screen with their second movie, "Exile."
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
Shooting threat in bathroom leads to second lockdown in less than a week at South Lyon High School
Police are investigating after a threat found written on a bathroom wall left South Lyon High School on lockdown for the second time in less than a week.
fox2detroit.com
MSU suspends 4 players • Pedestrian fatally struck by Taylor police • Cockroaches cancel Wyandotte Halloween
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State Police,...
plymouthvoice.com
Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident
Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver
A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
The Oakland Press
Fatal pedestrian crash highlights unexpected hazard for drivers
A Davison woman who died after being hit by a car on M-59 early Saturday is the fifth pedestrian death handled by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies so far this year. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was on foot on the freeway after fleeing an altercation inside a pickup truck when she was hit by what police believe is an Audi Q7 at 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning. She died shortly after arriving at an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office announced a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the driver.
Morning Sun
Service set for CMU student killed in Gratiot crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Central Michigan University student who died after a crash on US-127 in Gratiot County a week ago. Amanda Grace Kish, 18 and a freshman at CMU, was on her way home from Mt. Pleasant last Friday when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car, state police said.
WNEM
Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Trunk or treating is in some cases is taking the place of trick-or-treating, as more parents are opting out of going door to door. “The pandemic has made it extremely hard for a lot of parents and a lot of people,” said one local resident. “So, this has just made it more convenient for us to come out together as a community and do this this way.”
Waterford Mott outscores Saginaw Heritage in 140-point football playoff opener
Saginaw Heritage and Waterford Mott combined for the second-most points in Michigan high school football history. But Heritage coach Justin Thelen did not feel like celebrating.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Patients at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor celebrate Halloween
ANN ARBOR – Pediatric patients have been celebrating Halloween early at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. From NICU babies dressed up in tiny costumes to big kids enjoying their treat bags, festivities are in full swing for kids of all ages. Each year, the nonprofit Spirit of Children brings...
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
Man Bursts Into Tears After Winning $260k Lottery in Oakland County
A 58-year-old Genesee County man became very emotional after recently winning a substantial amount of money from the Michigan Lottery. SEE ALSO: Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family. The lucky winner scored a whopping $261,377 while playing Club Keno The Jack....
