Fort Collins, CO

Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?

A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
FORT COLLINS, CO
They Say Coloradans Search for This Coupon the Most, Do you Agree?

With inflation the way that it is, and gas prices still being high, it's no wonder that Coloradans are looking for ways to stretch the "mighty" dollar. Remember those days of actually clipping coupons out of the newspaper? I'm sure a little of that still happens today, but mostly it's all about those digital coupons or coupon codes you enter online. I'm guessing scissor companies are one of the industries feeling the pinch of the digital age, because of this.
COLORADO STATE
How Did Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland Get Its Name?

The annual "Sculpture In the Park" show at Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado, draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. How did it all begin?. There are nearly 175 sculptures that grace Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado. If you were to try and estimate how many hours or artistry have been put into those works, it would probably reach into the millions.
LOVELAND, CO
Voodoo Doughnut Opens at DIA on Friday

Looking to get your carb load and a sugar fix before you take off from Denver International Airport? Look no further than Voodoo Doughnut. The Portland, Oregon-based doughnut chain will be opening in Concourse B on Friday, October 28. The opening of the airport location will mark the 15th location...
DENVER, CO
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
Congrats: Loveland And Fossil Ridge High School Bands Win State

There are various kinds of state championships to celebrate, in fact I think we would be remiss if we didn't celebrate any and all state championships from our local high schools and that includes the latest ones, from Loveland High School and Fossil Ridge High School as both bands took home state over the weekend from their respective divisions.
LOVELAND, CO
Windsor, CO
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

