The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?
A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is In The Heart Of Greeley
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
Did You Know That Loveland has a Discount Liquidation Store?
If you are on social media, chances are that you've heard about these liquidation stores where you can buy pretty much anything that you would buy from Amazon, Target, and other stores as deep discounts. About a month ago, we took a trip down to one of these liquidation stores...
Seen on Netflix: Denver’s Haunted Mansion, The Lumber Baron Inn
A large mansion built in the late 1800s still stands proudly in Denver, Colorado, and is said to hold a few dark secrets. The Lumber Baron Inn, a bed and breakfast in Colorado recently came into the spotlight once more after being featured on Netflix's new series, 28 Days Haunted.
They Say Coloradans Search for This Coupon the Most, Do you Agree?
With inflation the way that it is, and gas prices still being high, it's no wonder that Coloradans are looking for ways to stretch the "mighty" dollar. Remember those days of actually clipping coupons out of the newspaper? I'm sure a little of that still happens today, but mostly it's all about those digital coupons or coupon codes you enter online. I'm guessing scissor companies are one of the industries feeling the pinch of the digital age, because of this.
How Did Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland Get Its Name?
The annual "Sculpture In the Park" show at Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado, draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. How did it all begin?. There are nearly 175 sculptures that grace Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado. If you were to try and estimate how many hours or artistry have been put into those works, it would probably reach into the millions.
3 Colorado Cities Listed As Best Places for a Canna-Cation
While Colorado isn't the only state where recreational cannabis use is legalized, it certainly is one of the most popular ones. According to a report from travel information industry leader, Upgraded Points, there are 3 cities in Colorado that have been named on the top 10 list for a canna-cation.
Voodoo Doughnut Opens at DIA on Friday
Looking to get your carb load and a sugar fix before you take off from Denver International Airport? Look no further than Voodoo Doughnut. The Portland, Oregon-based doughnut chain will be opening in Concourse B on Friday, October 28. The opening of the airport location will mark the 15th location...
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Cheers! Study Says This is the Most Popular Tequila Brand in Colorado
Like most Coloradans, I enjoy the occasional alcoholic beverage; however, I don't like the taste of liquor. If you find me enjoying tequila, it will be in the form of a giant frozen margarita with a beer in it (check out my favorite places to get one in Fort Collins here).
12 Events to Help You Make the Most of Halloween in Northern Colorado
Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins — oh my! Spooky season is here, and there's no better place to celebrate than in Northern Colorado. Check out 12 Front Range events that will help you make the most of your Halloweekend below. Halloween Events in Fort Collins. The Upside Down Prom |...
Congrats: Loveland And Fossil Ridge High School Bands Win State
There are various kinds of state championships to celebrate, in fact I think we would be remiss if we didn't celebrate any and all state championships from our local high schools and that includes the latest ones, from Loveland High School and Fossil Ridge High School as both bands took home state over the weekend from their respective divisions.
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list out and...
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
Watch a Giant Elephant Wolf Down a Huge Pumpkin for Halloween [Video]
Halloween brings a lot of fun to fall: Costumes, candy, and elephants crushing and devouring very big pumpkins. This Asian Elephant at Denver Zoo couldn't look happier about it, either. Though we don't get to see the Denver Zoo employees who had to get the gourd out to the elephant,...
Do You Know Who This Unidentified Deceased Colorado Woman Is?
The constant development and access to modern technology and resources have helped law enforcement agencies across the country solve cold cases that have remained under investigation for years. A forensic technique known as facial reconstruction is one of the newer methods that's positively assisted in finding answers to many unsolved...
It’s National Adopt A Shelter Pet Month — See What’s Happening in Larimer County
It's National Adopt a Shelter Pet Month and The Larimer Humane Society (LHS) is inviting the community to celebrate with them! So, head over to 3501 E 71st Street in Loveland, say hello and check out the cute pets they have available for adoption. This week, "Tuned In to NoCo"...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Carbon Health Makes Care Accessible
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. Whether you're dealing with an illness or an unexpected injury, it's important for you to receive quality care. Thankfully, you can get that at Carbon Health. Located in Fort Collins, the clinic offers accessible...
