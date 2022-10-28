Read full article on original website
IGN
The Free-to-Play Guide to Spiral Abyss: No 5-Stars Required!
This guide is meant to provide a preference-based, yet efficiency-focused set of strategies for progressing through the game up through the completion of spiral abyss. This guide will not emphasize constellations or limited-time characters or weapons, but may discuss them. These principles are meant to be a comfortable fast-track to that endgame. My ratings will be based on how resource-efficient it is, and I will generally be assuming the player has not wished beyond the first 10-pull with a guaranteed Noelle.
dotesports.com
There may be a live event to end this season in Fortnite, according to leak
We’re in the middle of Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, which has been a spooky season that has seen the Chrome engulf the island. With the Paradigm gone, the island’s residents have no choice but to try to survive unless something changes. But there may be hope for the island yet, with an event potentially happening at the end of this season, according to journalist Tom Henderson.
dotesports.com
Classic CoD map Rust makes a surprise appearance in Modern Warfare 2
The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy featured some of the most beloved maps in the franchise’s history—and it looks like one of them has returned with the newest CoD title. A Modern Warfare 2 player on Reddit spotted an oil rig in the background of one...
IGN
Orbital Bullet - Official Nintendo Switch Pre-order Trailer
Orbital Bullet is a 2.5D Roguelite shooter coming to Nintendo Switch on November 10th! Utilize a wide range of weapons and abilities to fight randomly generated enemies in a ring shaped arena highlighting the game's 360 degree level design. Pre-orders for Orbital Bullet start on November 2nd.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Free Horror and Warhammer 40,000 Games
Every Thursday the Epic Games Store updates with new free games to claim, and this week users can claim two different titles. Starting today, users can snag Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. The two games are free through November 3rd at 11 a.m., when the next batch of free games will be made available. Users new to the Epic Games Store should keep in mind that once claimed, these games will be available permanently in the user's library. That means there's no rush to complete either of these titles by any sort of deadline!
PlayStation users can grab a major freebie right now, no PS Plus needed
There’s no denying that PlayStation Plus subscribers have it best when it comes to freebies. This month, all PS Plus subscribers were treated to Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot which is a very respectable line-up yet simultaneously pales in comparison to this month’s bumper Extra and Premium tier drops.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
IGN
The Valiant Review
One part small-scale, isometric sword-and-shield skirmishing and one part continent-spanning treasure hunt for a powerful religious artefact, The Valiant is a medieval squad-based RTS that’s as much clicking as it is conquering. If you microwaved your copies Kingdom of Heaven and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade and made a scented candle out of the molten goop you might get a whiff of what developer Kite Games is going for here. However, while the result is a competent strategy game overall, it’s also a bit repetitive and shallow – and subsequently not quite as fun as that previous fusion sounds.
dotesports.com
Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...
IGN
Modern Warfare 2's Physical Edition is Basically an Empty Box - IGN The Daily Fix
Players are starting to receive their physical copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and discovered that the discs are only 72MB of data. Callisto Protocol is officially cancelled for release in Japan. Finally, Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Series consoles could go up in price at some point according to Phil Spencer, but the increase won't happen this holiday period.
IGN
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Launch Trailer
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is available now, featuring the Third Person mode, the Mercenaries Additional Orders which allows you to play as the lords of the village, and the conclusion to the Winters' family saga in the Shadows of the Rose story DLC. Check out the launch trailer!
IGN
How to Get Through the Tricky Terrian in Chapter 3 Verse 4
Completing Chapter 3 Verse 4 can be tricky, due to the appropriately named "Tricky Terrain" that causes Bayonetta to be swept away from the arena. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 Wiki Guide contains a breakout of our walkthrough of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling, focusing solely on overcoming the tricky terrain and completing Chapter 3 Verse 4. If you're looking for a complete guide of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling (or any chapter), check out our walkthrough. Each walkthrough helps you encounter every verse and find all the Umbran Tears of Blood, Figure Boxes, Card Packs, Records, and other goodies along the way—but that’s not all! We’ve also included tips to help you earn all five Bewitchments as well!
IGN
Aussie Deals: New Historic Low for God of War Ragnarok PS5 and Priced to Catch Pokémon!
Let's get your gaming week started with deals on more or less every major 2022 title worth checking out. PC enthusiasts would do well to websling into the cheapest Spidey price I've seen. That version is worth it for the goofy mods alone. I'm also tracking the absolute best prices for Bayonetta 3, FIFA 23, COD MW2, Sonic Frontiers and a whole bunch more. Anyway, let's have less talk and more saving....
ComicBook
Huge PlayStation Exclusive Was Almost an Xbox Game
One of the biggest PlayStation console exclusives was almost an Xbox exclusive, according to a new report. Between games like Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part 2, the PS4 had some absolutely killer exclusive games. So far, the PS5 is continuing this trend with the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo, and of course the new God of War Ragnarok. The PlayStation's most popular console exclusive is none of these award-winning games though, it's Genshin Impact, a free-to-play game that is still slated to come to Nintendo Switch but remains a PlayStation console exclusive for the moment. While the game is still supposedly Switch-bound, there's been no word of the game coming to Xbox. And it may never come to Xbox consoles as it sounds like PlayStation locked down some exclusivity deal during the game's development. Before this happened though, Xbox reportedly had the same opportunity but passed on the game, a decision that likely cost it millions.
IGN
Epic's Defunct MOBA Paragon Is Back Under New Ownership
After Fortnite's success eclipsed Paragon, Epic shut down the MOBA's servers just two years after the game's beta release. Now, thanks to free assets from the game on the Unreal Marketplace and a trademark agreement with Epic, Paragon is making a return four years later, albeit under a new title and new ownership.
knowtechie.com
Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for November 2022
November is upon us, and that means it’s time for another batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Two Xbox titles are up for grabs this month. And don’t forget, you get Xbox Live Gold for free if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Breaks Steam Record
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has broken a major Steam record with its release. It's no surprise that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is already breaking records. It goes without saying that Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment, but the latest entry has a lot more power backing it. It's a sequel to the most successful game in the franchise thus far and is bringing back an iconic name by emulating the MW2 branding. The original Modern Warfare 2 was a massive hit that defined a generation of consoles and online play for consoles, so to say that there's some nostalgia factoring into this release is probably putting it lightly.
IGN
Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits - Launch Trailer
Get ready to explore Marine Medal Mania, an aquarium-themed amusement park, in Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits, available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the launch trailer to see character customization options, various ocean creatures you can collect, and the game modes of this fishing game.
IGN
Jesper Kyd Shares His Thoughts on the Popularity of Assassin’s Creed, Warhammer, His Work on Tumbbad and the Changing Landscape of Video Game Scores
Legendary composer Jesper Kyd has long been associated with iconic gaming franchises starting from Hitman in the early 2000s. However, it was his work for the scores on Assassin's Creed that catapulted the Danish musician to new heights. The Ubisoft franchise recently reached the 15-year mark in 2022, and to...
