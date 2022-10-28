ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Steelers OC Matt Canada coaching for his job this week?

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
Every time the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada speaks to the media, it feels more and more like he has no idea how to make the Pittsburgh offense better. It doesn’t even feel like he has a full grasp of what the offense is capable of and definitely doesn’t have his finger on the pulse of the source of the problems.

This week Canada gets maybe one more chance to prove himself against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have the No. 4 ranked defense in the NFL in points allowed and yards allowed, so the sledding will be tough.

Canda spoke to the media on Thursday and once again confounded with his seemingly boundless positivity mixed with enough confusion to expose his lack of confidence.

“This gonna be a tremendous offense,” Canada said. “We got great talent. We gotta get balls down the field too. We gotta block a little better. We gotta get our run game. Our run game efficiency is coming, but it’s not enough, right?”

One thing I cannot argue with Canada about is in reference to the talent on the offense. There is plenty of it. Even with Kenny Pickett learning how to be an NFL quarterback, this cast of characters among the running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, there is really no excuse for this offense floundering. Even the offensive line is playing much better football with no payoff.

After this week’s game, the Steelers get their bye week and if head coach Mike Tomlin and the front office don’t get what they want from Canada this week, it would be a perfect time to make a change. But will they? Let us know in the comments below if you think Canada is coaching for his job this weekend.

