I’m so over today’s garbage rap “music”. Literally all sounds the same and every song is explicit. Just what kids need to be exposed to.. Just wish artists with actual talent that promote a more positive message would receive more praise and publicity. I was at the opening Grizzlies game last week and they had NLE Choppa performing. It was absolutely horrific and laughable. Not a single person in that arena was feeling it until an actual band started playing on the stage. And then Moneybagg Yo (such a cringy name) and his little entourage show up court-side the next game with thousands of dollars in cash, flaunting it to everyone. Like dang I guess everyone else forgot the memo to withdraw their life savings and bring it to the game.. Sorry done venting
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
