Memphis, TN

Jdj359
2d ago

I’m so over today’s garbage rap “music”. Literally all sounds the same and every song is explicit. Just what kids need to be exposed to.. Just wish artists with actual talent that promote a more positive message would receive more praise and publicity. I was at the opening Grizzlies game last week and they had NLE Choppa performing. It was absolutely horrific and laughable. Not a single person in that arena was feeling it until an actual band started playing on the stage. And then Moneybagg Yo (such a cringy name) and his little entourage show up court-side the next game with thousands of dollars in cash, flaunting it to everyone. Like dang I guess everyone else forgot the memo to withdraw their life savings and bring it to the game.. Sorry done venting

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whitestationscroll.net

GloRilla puts a spin on the hip-hop scene

“I’m F-R-E-E f-k n-a free” —a five-word phrase that blasted throughout radios and took TikTok by storm.  The song known as‘“FNF’ (Let’s Go)”, quickly became a global hit and catapulted the career of the rapper GloRilla. The once unknown rapper soared to new heights of fame during summer of 2022, due to “FNF” bringing a new sound that was greatly needed in the hip-hop scene. While most hip-hop songs focused on drugs, sex and alochol, GloRilla flipped the script and rapped about loving oneself and staying positive. Her energetic lyrics empower young girls to know they do not need to dress sexual to be loved or need a man to validate their worth. The Memphis-based rapper created the black anthem of the summer and gave much needed confidence to young, black girls everywhere.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Rounded athlete Marcus Randolph leaving a legacy at Craigmont High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quarterback, running back and strong safety for the Craigmont Chiefs Marcus Randolph is now in his senior year. Head football coach at the school, Cecil Van Hooks, said Randolph is a "hard worker." "He's high-spirited to say the least," Van Hooks said. If you asked Randolph...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis basketball coach Brown takes medical leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Athletics Department announced that Special Advisor to the Head Coach Penny Hardaway, Larry Brown has taken a medical leave of absence. Brown is taking a leave of absence to address a minor medical issue, according to the University of Memphis. The University did not specify for how long […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis

Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Haunting in Memphis: Fright fans hunt for ghosts ahead of Halloween

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You don’t have to be a paranormal investigator to hunt for ghosts in Memphis. This Halloween weekend, fright fans are flocking to walking ghost tours, haunted bus rides, and pub crawls. “Who doesn’t want to drink with a ghost,” said Tanya Vandesteeg, co-owner of Historical Haunts Memphis Ghost Tours. “We keep opening […]
MEMPHIS, TN
momcollective.com

The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup

Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
MEMPHIS, TN
choose901.com

Out of the Box Date Night Ideas in Memphis

Dinner? Been there, done that. Movies? Old news. A romantic walk along the beach? Fake news. It may seem like you’ve already maxed out your mind on interesting date night ideas in Memphis, but we’re here to help you dig a little deeper. Whether it’s your first meet and greet, you’re just playing the field, or you’re hella boo’d up, take the road less traveled with one of these unique dates.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Jewish community responds to Kanye West’s words

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adidas announced it is kicking Kanye West to the curb. The sportswear giant announced it has immediately concluded its partnership with the rapper officially known just as “Ye” and had halted all production and sales of “Yeezy” branded products. This all comes...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent weekend in the city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever Week 11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the final week of the regular season for Tennessee high school teams and the penultimate one for Mississippi, with playoff spots and regular season championships at stake. Bartlett came into Friday needing a win over Whitehaven to claim a region championship, and the Panthers...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Rock n’ Roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at 87

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jerry Lee Lewis, the last surviving member of the Million-Dollar Quartet at Sun Studio, has passed away at the age of 87, his publicist confirmed Friday. The music world is mourning the loss of a Mid-South man being called one of the greatest entertainers and piano players ever. For decades, Jerry Lee […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hanging skeleton stirs controversy in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing across the city of Bartlett after a Halloween display depicts a skeleton hanging from a tree. It’s a sight that has the town divided. On a holiday known for its jarring imagery, it’s this sight of a skeleton that stopped a woman in her tracks. “I have never seen […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

One dead in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting Saturday night in the South Memphis area. Police arrived on the scene on the 2300 block of Pendleton Street around 7:30 p.m. and located the victim. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have no suspect information at this time, and this is now […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis man

UPDATE: Willie Harris has been found safely. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police and the TBI have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man. Willie Harris Jr. was last seen Saturday at Methodist University for an unspecified health issue. He is described as being around 5’7″ weighing about 172 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
I Love Memphis

The First Caption By Hyatt In The World Is In Downtown Memphis

Ed. Note: Check out the first of a new series from contributor Joe Sills featuring hidden gems and Memphis favorites. Joes's Gems, if you will. We'll kick off the series with some bragging rights: when Hyatt decided to create a new brand of hotel, the "Caption", they chose Memphis as the very first location. Nice!
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
MEMPHIS, TN

