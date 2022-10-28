Cover2 Pop Quiz: Favorite halloween candy?
On this week’s Pop Quiz, Waianae football players get asked about their favorite halloween candy.
The full segment can be seen above.
This post is sponsored content.
On this week’s Pop Quiz, Waianae football players get asked about their favorite halloween candy.
The full segment can be seen above.
This post is sponsored content.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0